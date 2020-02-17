Paratroopers accused of murdering Official IRA man Joe McCann end court bid to face jury trial

Joe McCann was shot dead by two paratroopers in Joy Street in Belfast on April 15, 1972.

Two former paratroopers charged with murdering an Official IRA man 48 years ago have ended their High Court bid to face trial by jury.

The pair, known only as Soldier A and Soldier C, were challenging a decision to have their case heard by a judge sitting alone.

Both men are accused of killing Joe McCann in Belfast back in April 1972.

McCann, one of the Official IRA's most prominent activists, was shot in disputed circumstances near his home in the Market area.

A police investigation conducted at the time resulted in no-one being prosecuted.

But in 2013 a report by the now-defunct Historical Enquiries Team concluded the killing was not justified.

Files were then passed to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS), which reviewed the case and decided in 2016 to bring murder charges.

The defendants, now aged in their 60s, have been given anonymity amid fears that identification could put their lives at risk.

Judicial review proceedings were issued by the ex-paratroopers after the Director of Public Prosecutions issued a certificate for a non-jury trial.

Their lawyers claimed the decision was based on a wrong interpretation of the 2007 Justice and Security (Northern Ireland) Act.

Trials by judges sitting alone were meant to deal with potential issues of jury tampering in cases involving paramilitary organisations, it was contended.

The case had been put on hold pending the outcome of a similar challenge by another ex-British soldier facing prosecution.

Dennis Hutchings, who served in the Life Guards, is charged with the attempted murder of John Patrick Cunningham in Co Armagh in 1974.

Mr Cunningham, 27, was shot in the back as he ran away from a British Army patrol near Benburb.

He has been described as an innocent, vulnerable and unarmed man who had a fear of people in uniform.

Mr Hutchings, 78, from Cawsand in Cornwall, denies the charges against him and has made the case it was never his intention to kill or injure Mr Cunningham.

He also mounted legal attempts to avoid having his case determined by a judge only, Diplock Court.

In June last year, however, the Supreme Court in London ruled that he will face trial without a jury.

With Soldier A and Soldier C raising similar arguments, that verdict effectively brought a halt to their challenge.

It was confirmed in the High Court that the judicial review is to be dismissed by consent.