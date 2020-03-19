Parcel sent to Bangor house from France had £220k worth of cannabis, court hears

Prosecutors said a 28-year-old man arrested near the intended destination at Orlock Gardens, Bangor, claimed he was only there to "walk about and play".Chinese national Cheng Lin faces charges of importing and attempting to possess the drug with intent to supply in connection with the seizure on January 22.Police were alerted by a delivery company about the package sent from Strasbourg.Crown lawyer Iryna Kennedy said the parcel was intercepted and found to have 11 kilos of herbal cannabis with a street value of £220,000.Officers went to Orlock Gardens the same day, the court heard, detaining Lin nearby after he had tried to run away.According to Mrs Kennedy the accused replied "okay" when arrested and cautioned."Police discovered that the address was empty, with very little furniture, no cooking equipment, kitchen utensils or clothes in the property," she added."They suspect it is used for the purpose of delivering drugs."It was claimed that Lin had keys to the property on him, along with £900 in cash.He is further connected, on the prosecution case, by CCTV footage showing him topping up electricity and gas for the house ten days earlier.Mrs Kennedy continued: "He admitted travelling to Bangor by train, but stated that he was there simply to walk about and play."Lin, whose address was given as Orlock Gardens in Bangor, has also lodged an asylum application.Defence barrister Declan Quinn insisted the case against him is based on the delivery of a specific package to a house where he had permission to stay."Evidentially there's a series of dangerous assumptions being made by the police and prosecution," Mr Quinn argued."There's a significant and important difference between linking this man to the address, and linking him to the package."Refusing bail, however, Mr Justice Huddleston held: "There's a risk of flight, and that is not on."