Parents jailed after over infant son’s broken ribs and bruises

The parents of a three-month-old baby boy found to have suffered three broken ribs and numerous bruises were jailed on Friday.

Imposing sentences of 16 months and 21 months on the mother and father respectively, Judge Patrick Lynch QC said they were guilty of the “deliberate and persistent avoidance of care plans” put in place to protect the child.

The judge said they would serve half their sentences in jail and half on licence and be placed on “children’s barred list”.

The defendants, who cannot be identified, admitted causing or allowing a child to suffer serious physical injury on a date between November 25 and 28 in 2017.

Craigavon Crown Court was told the boy was “clearly well and in good form” when he stayed with a friend of his mother’s on November 25 that year.

Two days later, when she went to pick up the child after he had been with his mother, she noticed bruising on his lip.

When another aunt and an uncle examined the infant, they found “bruising on a shoulder, on his back and left leg”.

The baby was taken to see a GP, “who formed the opinion that the injuries were non-accidental” and made arrangements for a hospital appointment.

Consultant paediatricians subsequently found eight signs of bruising on the boy’s head, back, torso, arms and legs.

“The mother was present and was unable to account for the bruises,” Judge Lynch said.

“The bruises on either side of his mouth would be in keeping with fingertip bruising (as though being forcibly gripped).”

Further examination found recent fractures to three ribs “caused by compression, possibly by gripping with fingers and thumbs, or by downward pressure on the chest with the infant lying on a hard surface”, the court heard.

Judge Lynch said while “it is not possible to attribute the physical attack to either of the accused, their culpability... rests with the circumstances in which they came to be alone in charge of him (the baby)”.

He added that the child had been on the protection register since birth, with orders that he and his mother live with a relative and the father be granted two hours of supervised contact a week.

When the mother secured her own home, the arrangements were modified, but the couple were still not allowed to care for the child alone and the father’s visitation rights were unchanged.

When the mother was questioned, she told police her boyfriend had screamed “f*** up” at the child on the same day she noticed the bruise on his lip.

The father was also questioned but claimed he had no idea about the injuries.

Judge Lynch said the defendants’ behaviour proved the care plans put in place by social services to protect the child “were only too necessary”.

“The two accused took the decision to deliberately and systematically flout those measures,” he added.

“They clearly regarded these restrictions as irritants to be flouted with contempt so as to follow personal desires irrespective of the known risk to the safety of their child. This is their criminality.”

He told the mother and father he was imposing different sentences only because she entered a guilty plea two years before he did.