Parents to stand trial after child eats cannabis chocolate

The parents of a child believed to have consumed chocolate containing cannabis have been told they will stand trial later this year on child cruelty charges.

The couple appeared at Belfast Crown Court where they each denied a charge of “having the custody, charge of care” of the child and “wilfully exposing the said victim in a manner likely to cause him unnecessary suffering or injury to health”.

Also appearing alongside the couple in the dock was the child’s uncle.

None of the defendants can be named to protect the identity of the young boy.

The child’s 31-year old uncle was arraigned first and pleaded guilty to a charge of causing or allowing a child to suffer serious harm on June 12, 2021.

When a second charge of possessing the Class B drug cannabis on June 14, 2021 was put to the accused, he replied “not guilty”.

The youngster’s parents were then each charged with cruelty to a child on dates between June 11 and 14, 2021. His 22-year old mother entered a “not guilty” plea, as did his 27-year old father.

After all three defendants entered their pleas, the barrister representing the child’s uncle told Judge Patricia Smyth his client had pleaded guilty to the “substantive” charge of causing or allowing a child to suffer.

John O’Connor said: “Effectively, this charge is that there was chocolate cannabis in the house and that exposed a risk to the child as the child unfortunately consumed it.”

Although no further details emerged today, a previous court hearing was told the toddler was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in June 2021 due to suspicions he had eaten chocolate laced with cannabis at a house in west Belfast.

Judge Smyth set the date for trial as June 27 this year and said she would review the case again on May 2.