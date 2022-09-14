Partner of Hollie Thomson appears in court charged with her murder in Belfast

A 31-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of 28-year-old Hollie Thomson in west Belfast.

Ms Thomson, from the Greenan area in the west of the city, was found dead at her home on Sunday 11 September.

A murder investigation was launched following a post-mortem examination of her body.

Christopher Morelli, of Willowvale Avenue in Belfast, was charged with Ms Thomson's murder on Tuesday night and appeared before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, via videolink.

Detective Inspector Griffin said she could connect Morelli to the charge.

Speaking on the circumstances of the case, DI Griffin said Morelli was the partner of the deceased and initial post-mortem results indicated Ms Thomson had died from suffocation and had a fracture to cartilage in her neck.

“Any accounts Mr Morelli has given as a possible reasonable account for this has been said not possible by the pathologist,” she added.

Hollie Thomson

The police officer said CCTV is still being collected in relation to the case and officers are in the process of interviewing potential witnesses.

She added that an “object we believe was involved during the commission of this offence remains outstanding”.

DI Griffin said, following Ms Thomson’s death, the accused harmed himself “seriously” and had attempted to take his own life, resulting in him being hospitalised for 24 hours.

Prior to his arrest, he had also fashioned a noose, the officer said.

The officer said Morelli was “somewhat estranged” from most of his family, but lived with his elderly grandmother.

The accused denied the charge during interviews with police, DI Griffin said, but otherwise gave “no comment” responses to other questions.

Objecting to an application for bail, DI Griffin said there are concerns the defendant could commit further offences and is a risk of flight.

A defence solicitor said that a pathologist has been instructed to obtain a second post mortem in the case.

“That will hopefully happen tomorrow and then this family can grieve properly,” he said.

“There is an issue about causation… the initial (belief) of the police and the attending ambulance workers was that it had not been a violent death.”

The solicitor, who made clear that his client denies the offence, insisted he had not encountered a case in 25 years which had involved a second post-mortem examination.

However, the police officer told the court she was aware of a "number of occasions" during her 23 years as a detective when two post-mortems had been carried out.

"A second post-mortem is not unusual in such cases," she said.

The defence solicitor contended that his client had a clear record and no properties in other countries and, with certain conditions, bail should be granted.

“Could I just remind the press and other organisations of the presumption of innocence in this jurisdiction,” he added.

District Judge McGarrity denied bail, with Morelli to appear before the court via video link on October 12.