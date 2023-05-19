Partner of west Belfast man Jim Crossley pleads not guilty to his murder

Jim Crossley, who was murdered at Filbert Drive in west Belfast in March 2022 (Credit: Family handout/PA) — © Photopress Belfast

Julie Ann McIlwaine (32), of Hazel Close in Lagmore, appeared at Belfast Crown Court to be formally arraigned on a single charge she faced.

When the charge of murdering James Joseph Crossley on March 2, 2022, was put to her by the clerk of the court, mother-of-four McIlwaine replied softly from the dock “not guilty”.

Defence counsel Eilis McDermott KC told Mr Justice O'Hara: “As you can see from the case overview, she accepts she caused the fatal injuries in this case.

“The issue is her mental state at the time. My instructing solicitor has been endeavouring to secure the services of a consultant psychiatrist.

“The first consultant approached was not able to a provide an appointment for the defendant until January 2024.”

Julie Ann McIlwaine (Credit: Pacemaker)

Ms McDermott added that a second consultant psychiatrist has been approached who can provide an appointment in October 2023.

No details were given in court today about the nature of the incident.

But at a previous hearing a court heard the 38-year-old victim sustained fatal wounds at McIlwaine's former home in Filbert Drive, west Belfast.

Detective Inspector Griffin from the PSNI's Major Investigation Team outlined how the auxiliary nurse reported to the Ambulance Service that she “had stabbed her boyfriend at least six times”.

She said that when police arrived, Mr Crossley was on his hands and knees at the side of a blood-stained bed.

Both him and the bedroom were covered in blood and all he could say was that he couldn't breathe.

The victim was taken by ambulance to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast but en route he suffered a cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead at 12.48am.

Detective Inspector Griffin said that during police interview, McIlwaine gave “an open and honest account of what happened”, namely that Mr Crossley had sustained five stab wounds to the right side of his chest and one to his upper inner thigh.

The detective told Lisburn Magistrates' Court that McIlwaine had previously been deemed “high risk”.

McIlwaine told detectives that Mr Crossley had gone to bed telling her she had to “choose between him and her family” and that there was a “history of domestic violence”.

She described their relationship as one of “control and aggression” but she was keeping the relationship a secret from her family and social services.

A defence solicitor claimed that at various times, McIlwaine had been choked and beaten by Crossley who had convictions for domestic violence.

No trial date was set today and Mr Justice O'Hara said he would review the case in November 2023.

McIlwaine was released on continuing bail.