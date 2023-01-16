Pat Ward murder: Accused woman quizzed by police on domestic abuse at hands of partner and co-defendant Niall Cox

A woman accused of murdering a father-of-four, whose lifeless, half-naked body was found in an alleyway, was questioned by police concerning a campaign of possible domestic abuse at the hands of her partner and co-defendant, Niall Cox.

Pat Ward (30) suffered severe head trauma and stab wounds, which caused his “rapid but not immediate death” on February 9, 2019.

As the trial at Dungannon Crown Court entered a second week, evidence was heard from the detective in charge of the case, who confirmed Karen Marie McDonald (37) of McCrea Park, Clogher, largely gave “no comment” replies to questions around the murder itself but did express fear and disgust in the aftermath.

She denies murder and while Cox (27), of the same address, also initially denied the charge, he has since pleaded guilty.

The detective said when McDonald was arrested, she was considered vulnerable and required an appropriate adult in attendance, as well as her solicitor, while being interviewed.

When asked what had happened, McDonald asked, “what has Niall told you?” and on one occasion said: “it’s up to Niall to tell you”.

Pressed on what she knew, she replied: “I know I was scared.”

The detective asked if she was protecting Cox as she seemed afraid of saying the wrong thing. He advised a theme was being developed around McDonald, “acting out of loyalty to him [Cox]”.

She refused to comment on whether she was afraid of him or anyone else and if there were issues preventing her from answering questions.

Referring to the injuries sustained by Mr Ward, the detective had remarked, “it’s horrendous how someone could do that to another human being,” and McDonald agreed.

However, when asked if she agreed that anyone with knowledge should talk to police, McDonald said “no comment.”

Acknowledging she was frightened having been arrested on suspicion of murder, the detective said he could understand if she panicked.

“If you have knowledge or were not directly involved, or you’re trying to protect somebody, it’s not too late to come clean,” said the officer.

She again declined to answer nor disclose where she was when the incident occurred.

As that particular interview was terminating, McDonald stated, “I didn’t murder anybody” but when asked if she knew who did, she again replied, “no comment”.

Asked if she wished to add anything further, she said, “it’s disgusting”.

The detective advised that while McDonald was in custody, police received information of numerous injuries inflicted by Cox over several incidents, including broken ribs, a fractured jaw, a black eye and facial bruising.

While receiving medical treatment she would claim to have fallen and was always accompanied by Cox.

The detective said it’s common for abuse victims to give false accounts and accompaniment by the attacker is “to ensure nothing is said out of turn”.

At McDonald’s next interview she was quizzed on the abuse.

She was reminded Cox had assaulted her a few months beforehand, but she declined to make a complaint.

McDonald asked the detective: “Are you going to save me from going to jail? Are you going to be my fairytale ending?”

He continued: “I want to be sure. Have you have got involved in something or have got out of your depth?”

She responded: “Are you going to pull me out of it?”

“If someone was violent, tell us,” said the detective.

McDonald replied: “I know you want to know. I feel sorry for that man’s wife and children. I haven’t stopped thinking about them.”

The trial continues.