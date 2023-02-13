Pat Ward murder trial: Forensic expert finds no DNA links to accused on suspected weapons

A forensic scientist who carried out tests on the suspected weapons used to kill Pat Ward confirmed that none of the items had any DNA links to the woman accused of his murder.

Mr Ward, a 30-year-old father of four, suffered severe head trauma and upper-body stab wounds and was found in an alleyway.

Karen Marie McDonald (37), from McCrea Park, Clogher, denies murdering Mr Ward on February 9, 2019. Her partner, Niall Cox (27), of the same address, initially also denied murder but has since pleaded guilty.

Mr Ward had been socialising in a neighbour’s home on the evening before his death and, after leaving, he walked the short distance to McDonald’s house to see Cox, whom he had known for some time.

Meanwhile, Mr Ward’s wife, Ellie, became worried when he didn’t return home and calls to his phone went unanswered.

CCTV footage, from around 4.40am, showed her walking in the area dressed in nightwear, searching for him.

Around 90 minutes later, CCTV captured Cox dragging Mr Ward by his arms from McDonald’s house and across a road before abandoning him in an alleyway, where he was later found deceased.

Police searches of the area recovered Mr Ward’s Manchester United FC jersey dumped in a field inside a plastic bag.

Bloodied clothing was found in McDonald’s home, some of which was in the washing machine, and a number of items were seized, including a machete, pickaxe, hatchet, wooden shaft, barbell and a kitchen knife.

A forensic scientist explained that samples taken from bloodstaining in several rooms were, in general, attributable to Mr Ward’s DNA profile — although links to both Cox and McDonald were also found in some areas.

A mop and bucket discovered in the bath contained DNA attributable to Mr Ward and there was evidence consistent with the floor being cleaned.

Heavy bloodstaining was noted at one end of the barbell seized at the scene.

Professor Jack Crane, who conducted the post-mortem, identified “chest bruising caused by a cylindrical object with a patterned surface” and believed this to be consistent with the textured area on the barbell.

A machete and a broken wooden shaft were also examined and were found to have DNA attributable to Mr Ward.

These, along with the barbell, were shown to the jury at Dungannon Crown Court by a specialist officer.

Under defence cross-examination, the forensic scientist confirmed that no DNA links to McDonald were found on any of the items considered to have been used as weapons.

While mixed profiles recovered from various other items did not give a clear indication of who they were linked to, McDonald was excluded.

The forensic scientist also confirmed tests on a pair of trainers revealed a mixed profile from which Cox could not be excluded, as “elements of all or most of his DNA were present”.

Both Mr Ward and McDonald, however, were excluded.

Blood stains on the exterior of both trainers matched Mr Ward’s DNA and the forensic scientist agreed that whoever wore them “was in direct contact, possibly by kicking, causing an injury which bled”.

The trial continues.