Patsy Kelly: Attorney General to reconsider decision not to order fresh inquest into murder of nationalist councillor

Family of murdered Nationalist Cllr Patsy Kelly attend Belfast High Court where a preliminary Judicial Review hearing was taking place. Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 26th June 2023

Northern Ireland’s Attorney General is to reconsider her decision not to order a fresh inquest into the murder of a nationalist councillor nearly 50 years ago, the High Court heard today.

Dame Brenda King is to review the case of Patsy Kelly and make a further determination by this Friday.

A judge indicated that the victim’s family should be informed immediately of the outcome to the process.

Mr Kelly, 35, was shot dead after being abducted on his way home from work at a pub in Trillick, Co Tyrone in July 1974.

The independent nationalist councillor’s body was found weeks later in a Co Fermanagh lake. No-one has ever been convicted of his murder.

Earlier this year a Police Ombudsman report identified inadequacies in the RUC investigation into the killing and found evidence of collusive behaviour.

Although loyalists claimed responsibility, the victim’s family suspect soldiers from the Ulster Defence Regiment were involved.

Mr Kelly’s widow, Teresa, launched judicial review proceedings in May after the Attorney General denied their request for a fresh tribunal into his death.

Her concerns have been heightened by the UK Government’s controversial legacy bill which would put an end to all Troubles-era litigation and inquests.

In court today counsel for Mrs Kelly, Desmond Fahy KC, submitted: “This was a brutal murder of her husband where she properly seeks a fresh inquest.”

However, he argued that she could be deprived of any effective remedy once the legislation completes its anticipated passage through Parliament next month.

“On the day and hour this bill becomes law, the Attorney General will not have the authority to order a fresh inquest,” Mr Fahy contended.

“That is the urgency of the applicant’s position.”

Part of the challenge involves claims that there are enhanced human rights considerations due to the victim’s status as an elected representative.

Mr Justice Scoffield was told Dame King has now pledged to make a “redetermination” decision by June 30.

Despite fears of a limited impact, a senior barrister representing the Attorney General insisted all aspects of the family’s request will be reconsidered.

Tony McGleenan KQ also argued there is no certainty about the final shape of the legacy bill.

Asked when he expected the legislation to obtain Royal assent, he replied: “Probably before the Parliamentary recess, but that’s no more than a guess.”

Adjourning the hearing, the judge indicated that proceedings should await the redetermination decision.

He told Mrs Kelly’s legal representatives: “I see no reason why that shouldn’t be made by this Friday and communicated to you by this Friday, or at the very least the outcome and written decision by Monday.

“If that is not favourable to your client you can come back (over the summer) to make your submissions.”