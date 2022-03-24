‘Patsy’ ordered at gunpoint to deliver drugs over £30k debt to East Belfast UVF, court told

A court has been told a defendant was forced to make drug deliveries by the East Belfast UVF. [Stock image]

A “patsy” had a gun put to his head and was ordered to make drug deliveries because of a £30,000 debt to the East Belfast UVF, a court heard today.

The 29-year-old man claimed he was threatened into transporting up to 20 consignments in a bid to pay off what he owed the grouping.

Details emerged as he appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court charged with possessing cannabis with intent to supply and having criminal property.

The defendant, who cannot be identified, was arrested on Wednesday in an operation by the PSNI’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force, targeting drug criminality linked to the East Belfast UVF.

Herbal cannabis with a potential street value of £10,000 was seized in a series of searches.

During police interviews the accused stated that he had amassed a £30,000 drug debt to the organisation.

“He said he was then threatened with a gun pointed to his head, and that he had to carry out pick-ups and deliveries of what he assumed to be drugs over the course of the past 18 months,” a detective told the court.

“He admitted to carrying out maybe 20 of them over the past 18 months.”

The man claimed his debt was reduced by £250 each time, but feared he would be blamed and charged for the loss of the seized cannabis.

With his current level of debt said to be £17,000, the detective claimed he could re-offend or flee if released on bail.

The accused spoke about moving as far away as Canada due to fears for his safety, the court heard.

His solicitor, Paul McCrudden, argued that he acted under duress because of the threat to his life.

“This man is very much a patsy to the East Belfast UVF, these criminals have used him,” the lawyer contended.

“He has been bullied throughout this period.”

Granting bail, Deputy District Judge Liam McStay ordered the defendant to live at an undisclosed address approved by police.

Despite objections from the press, he ruled that reporting restrictions banning publication of the defendant’s name were “necessary and proportionate”.

Mr McStay held: “I consider there is a clear and serious risk to life made out, supported by concerns held by police, and indeed judicial notice of the modus operandi of paramilitaries in respect of their drug dealing operations.

“By revealing his identity and publishing his identity, the risk that information would come back to East Belfast UVF is very high in my view.”