Pedestrian who bit PSNI officer after dropping his trousers at traffic in Belfast city centre jailed

A pedestrian who bit a PSNI officer after dropping his trousers at traffic in Belfast city centre has been jailed for eight months.

Lewis Goodall, 23, admitted carrying out the assault on police along with further charges of indecent and disorderly behaviour.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard officers were called to an incident in the Oxford Street area on April 22 this year.

Prosecutors said Goodall, of Glenfarne Street in the city, appeared to be in a distressed state at the scene.

“He was pulling down his trousers at passing vehicles, running in front of and between traffic, and attempting to fight with other members of the public,” a Crown lawyer submitted.

Goodall then aggressively clenched his fists at police who detained him.

“While in the rear of the police vehicle he bit one of the arresting officers on the arm,” the lawyer added.

Defence barrister Richard McConkey argued that his client should be given credit for pleading guilty.

But District Judge Anne Marshall pointed out that Goodall was in breach of earlier suspended sentences.

Imposing four months custody for the latest offences, plus a further four months from those previous terms, she told him: “You can’t go round biting policemen.”