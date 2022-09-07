Pensioner (71) accused of raping and trafficking heroin addicts refused bail

A Co Down pensioner allegedly raped and pimped out vulnerable heroin addicts for sex with other elderly men, the High Court heard today.

Kenneth Harvey, 71, is accused of exploiting two young women by driving them to encounters at locations in Belfast and pocketing some of their earnings.

On some occasions the pair were so under the influence of drugs that they could hardly lift their heads, it was claimed.

Harvey, of Killynure Road in Carryduff, was refused bail.

He is charged with multiple counts of rape as well as further offences of human trafficking, controlling prostitution for gain and paying for sexual services allegedly committed over a period between February 2017 and November 2020.

According to the prosecution he collected the women, sometimes using his disability car, and took them to a part of north Belfast and the Giant’s Ring site in the south of the city.

Other men paid for sex with them and Harvey took a cut of the money, it was alleged.

The defendant accepts that he has used the services of prostitutes, the court heard, but categorically denies controlling or sexually assaulting the complainants.

Defence barrister Luke Curran suggested another man may have tried to downplay his own role by wrongly blaming Harvey.

“This defendant is absolutely adamant… that he has never been involved in taking either girl to either location,” counsel said.

Mr Curran also stressed that his client has now spent more than five months in custody.

But citing the Crown’s case against Harvey, Mr Justice Humphreys pointed out: “Both these complainants say separately that this applicant, to use the ugly vernacular, pimped them out.

“Two separate young women, both of whom suffer from heroin addiction, make the case that they were raped by this applicant and taken to other locations where they were required to have sex with other men for money so more drugs could be purchased.”

He added: “The picture is one of desperate young women who have been exploited and abused by fairly elderly men in a deeply disturbing and sinister fashion.”

Bail was denied due to concerns that Harvey could interfere with witnesses.

The judge held: “On his own case he has been involved with prostitutes for many years; it’s difficult to see how releasing him on bail to an address living on his own would allow control to be placed on his activities.”