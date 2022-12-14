Pensioner (81) convicted of sexually abusing boy at Belfast children’s home identified for first time

Senior judges at the Court of Appeal lifted reporting restrictions after rejecting a Public Prosecution Service (PPS) challenge

A pensioner convicted of sexually abusing a boy at a children’s home in Belfast more than 40 years ago can be identified for the first time, the Court of Appeal has ruled.

Senior judges lifted reporting restrictions after rejecting a Public Prosecution Service (PPS) challenge to the suspended sentence imposed on 81-year-old George Hendry.

Earlier this year Hendry, who lives in north Belfast, was found guilty on three counts of indecent assault against an 11-year-old boy.

The offences had been committed between 1979 and 1980 at a home in the east of the city where he worked as a deputy manager.

Hendry was arrested after the victim disclosed details of the abuse four years ago.

He described three separate incidents where he had been called into the defendant’s office for supposed wrongdoing and assaulted.

On each occasion Hendry sent him away with a warning that the punishment would be worse if he told anyone, according to the complainant’s account.

Despite denying any sexual abuse in his role as a senior houseparent at the home, the pensioner was found guilty by a jury sitting at Newry Crown Court.

During the trial it also emerged that he had previous convictions for less serious indecent assaults against seven other boys at the same facilities.

Hendry “unfathomably” received an absolute discharge from a Resident Magistrate for those offences, the Court of Appeal noted.

In June this year he was sentenced to two years imprisonment, suspended for three years, and made subject to a sexual offences prevention order following his latest conviction.

The trial judge described the case as “disturbing and disquieting” but decided against imposing an immediate jail term based on exceptional circumstances.

He cited the defendant’s own troubled and harrowing upbringing, the state of his physical and mental health, and his age.

The court heard Hendry has complex medical issues and leads “a fairly hermetic lifestyle”.

Prosecutors appealed the suspended sentence on the grounds that it was unduly lenient.

It was contended that there were insufficient exceptional circumstances to distinguish Hendry from other historic sexual abuse offenders.

But Lord Justice Treacy, sitting with Lady Chief Justice Keegan and Mr Justice Rooney, rejected those submissions.

“Whilst the sentence imposed may be regarded as lenient, it cannot properly be characterised as having been unduly so,” he held.

“It was within the area of judgment that must be left to the sentencing judge. The judge was not ‘clearly wrong’ in identifying exceptional circumstances.”

Reporting restrictions were previously imposed due to concerns about the risk of self-harm if Hendy was identified.

However, the Lady Chief Justice said there was insufficient material to meet the right to life test required under Article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

Citing the need to protect open and transparent justice, she confirmed: “Anonymity should not be provided for the defendant going forward.”