Pensioner (88) accused of historic sexual abuse returns to trial

An eighty-eight-year-old man accused of historic sexual abuse whose lawyers initially felt may be unfit for court has been returned for trial.

Appearing by video link from his home was James Stewart from Ballygittle Road, Stewartstown who faces 10 counts of indecently assaulting a female on dates between 1973 and 1978.

Previously defence lawyers told Dungannon Magistrates Court there were concerns around the defendant’s capacity and it was essential he was fully assessed and a report obtained before matters progressed any further.

On that occasion District Judge Michael Ranaghan remarked: “While there is a complainant in the case who has waited 50 years to be heard, the court must balance the realities of the situation. This may require a Finding of Fact process if the accused is deemed unfit and the procedures for that must be handled accordingly.”

While it was not disclosed if there has been such an assessment, there was no further reference to this and the committal hearing went ahead without issue today (on Wednesday), where a prosecuting lawyer said there is a case to answer which was agreed by Judge Meehan.

Stewart did not object to the proceedings and declined to call witnesses or give evidence on his own behalf at this stage.

Judge Ranaghan remanded him on £500 bail to attend Dungannon Crown Court for arraignment on September 12.