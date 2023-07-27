Pensioner accused of repeatedly sexually abusing eight-year-old granddaughter

Standing in the dock of Ballymena Magistrates Court, the pensioner, who cannot be identified to protect the alleged victim, confirmed that he understood the 13 charges against him.

The 81-year-old defendant faces 12 charges of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13 and a single count of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity between February 1 and April 12 last year.

While the alleged facts of the case were not fully opened, District Judge Nigel Broderick said that, as the alleged victim is just eight years old, “it’s a fast-track case” which ought to be expedited under protocols recently introduced by the Department of Justice.

During a brief preliminary enquiry, a prosecuting lawyer submitted there was a case for the accused to answer, which was conceded by defence counsel Michael Halleron.

Freeing the alleged pervert on his own bail of £500 and extending legal aid to allow a senior defence barrister to be instructed, Judge Broderick sent the case to Antrim Crown Court, with the arraignment scheduled to be heard on September 3.