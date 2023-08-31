Pensioner accused of sexually abusing family members for almost four decades

A pensioner appeared in court today accused of abusing four “immediate familial relatives” over a span of almost four decades.

Using a walking stick to aid her mobility and allowed to stand at the witness stand at Ballymena Magistrates Court to help her hear proceedings, the 87-year-old confirmed she was aware of the eight charges against her.

The woman, who cannot be identified to protect her alleged victims, faces two charges of indecent assault of a male, five charges of indecently assaulting a female and a single charge of committing an act of gross indecent with or towards a child.

The charges alleged that between June 1973 and January 2000, she was engaged in the sexual abuse of two males and two females, at least one of whom was a child.

None of the alleged facts were opened in court today but during a preliminary enquiry, the legal step necessary to elevate any criminal case to the Crown court, a prosecutor submitted there was a case for the accused to answer and that was conceded by defence counsel Michael Wilson.

The court clerk told the pensioner that although not obliged to, she had the right to comment on the charges but looking to Mr Wilson for guidance, she declined to say anything.

Mr Wilson said that having conducted “detailed consultations,” he was content the defendant has the capacity to participate in the proceedings.

Sending the case to Antrim Crown Court and scheduling her arraignment for September 27, District Judge Nigel Broderick freed the defendant on her own bail of £500.