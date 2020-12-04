Pensioner caught putting condom on in front of woman in Belfast coffee shop jailed

A pensioner caught putting on a condom in a coffee shop has been jailed for seven months.

Alexander Reynolds, 73, carried out the act in front of a woman at premises in east Belfast.

The defendant, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to exposing his genitals and breaching a Sexual Offences Prevention Order.

Belfast Magistrates' Court heard today that he has now amassed nearly 180 convictions.

Prosecutors said the woman was in Caffe Nero on the Upper Newtownards Road on September 24 this year when she saw Reynolds sitting at a table with his penis out.

"The female stated that she had seen him put on a condom and play with himself," a Crown lawyer said.

She took a photograph, alerted police and CCTV cameras were used to follow Reynolds.

He was arrested for the exposure and breaching the terms of the SOPO by being intoxicated in a public place.

Defence solicitor Emmanuel Morgan said it was sad to see Reynolds about to spend his 74th birthday in custody.

He told the court the bulk of his client's offending occurred after the age of 60, coinciding with the breakdown of his marriage and estrangement from his family.

"Despite the length of the record, he always accepts his responsibility when arrested," Mr Morgan stressed.

When questioned by police Reynolds said he was sorry and just wanted to go back to prison.

Imposing five months imprisonment for the latest offences, District Judge George Conner also ordered him to serve a further two months from a previous suspended term.

He said: "It is a serious case and warrants a custodial sentence."

Reynolds is also to be put on the sex offenders register for up to seven years.