Pensioner jailed for a year for historic sexual abuse of four young girls

A 74-year-old man was sent to jail for a year today for the historic sexual abuse of four young girls.

He appeared at Coleraine Crown Court, sitting in Belfast, where he was handed a sentence consisting of a year in prison followed by two-years’ probation.

He admitted targeting four friends of his children over a period from January 1974 to February 1988 and indecently assaulting them.

The court heard three of the young girls were primary school age at the time, whilst the fourth was 14 when she was abused.

As he sentenced the Co Derry pensioner, who cannot be named due to a reporting restriction, Judge Philip Gilpin said his actions have had a lasting impact on all four of his victims.

He was jailed for five counts of indecent assault which reflected his campaign of abuse.

The first complainant was abused by the defendant when she was aged between five and seven. She recalled playing with the defendant's daughter and being lured from her friend's bedroom to his with the offer of sweets.

The second victim, also a friend of one of the defendant's children, was indecently assaulted when she was aged between six and 10.

She remembered being taken away from a grassy area where she was playing with other children by the defendant, who then abused her.

The third girl was aged around four and was in the defendant's home looking at photograph albums with her friend when she was abused.

The fourth complainant recalled being indecently assaulted in the defendant's bathroom when she was aged around 14. She managed to flee, but the incident left her upset.

When all four women went to the police, the defendant was arrested and interviewed. He denied their allegations and maintained this stance until earlier this year, when he changed his pleas to 'guilty.'

A defence barrister told Judge Gilpin that despite the defendant's initial denials, his guilty plea reflected his acceptance of what he did.

The barrister added his client was remorseful, regretted his actions and acknowledged the negative impact his behaviour has had on the four women.

Judge Gilpin spoke of several aggravating factors including the amount of victims and the prolonged period of abuse.

Addressing the pensioner, the Judge said: “Your offending involved a degree of planning or pre-meditation as can be seen in some of your offending when you separated the victims from the company of other children.”

Judge Gilpin said he had taken into consideration the defendant's physical and mental health issues as well as his expressions of remorse.

After imposing the sentence and placing the defendant on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years, the Judge addressed prison staff and said “can you take him down.”