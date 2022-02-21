Pensioner to stand trial accused of causing death by dangerous driving of cyclist Aidan Fitzpatrick in Downpatrick

A pensioner is to stand trial later this year after he denied causing the death by dangerous driving of cyclist Aidan Fitzpatrick.

Mr Fitzpatrick died in the Royal Victoria Hospital from injuries he sustained in the collision in Downpatrick.

The south Belfast father-of-five was a member of La Lanterne Rouge Cycling Club and was on a club spin when the collision occurred on the afternoon of Sunday October 20, 2019.

Arthur Robert Macgrillen, who turns 74 next month, appeared at Downpatrick Crown Court sitting in Belfast via a videolink on Monday.

From Catherine Street in Killyleagh, Macgrillen spoke to confirm his name. He was then charged with causing the death of Mr Fitzpatrick by driving dangerously on the Killyleagh Road in Downpatrick on October 20, 2019.

When the charge was put to Macgrillen, he replied 'not guilty.' He also denied a charge of causing grievous bodily injury to a second cyclist by driving dangerously on the same road on the same date.

After his client entered the pleas, defence barrister Eugene Grant QC informed Judge Geoffrey Miller QC that Macgrillen is due undergo a medical assessment in the coming weeks, and that a report would be available following this consultation.

Judge Miller said: "Clearly cases of this nature are particularly sensitive and the court is conscious obviously of the defendant's rights, but also to the fact there is a grieving family, and they need closure."

Judge Miller set the date for trial as June 6 and said he would review the case again on March 21. He then addressed Macgrillen on the link and said: "You are released on continuing bail at this time."

In the wake of his death, Mr Fitzpatrick's family released a statement which said: "We have met Aidan's wish to donate his organs and will find comfort that five other families may gain hope from our loss."