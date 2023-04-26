Pensioner to stand trial accused of having extreme images on his phone

The 72-year-old is currently on remand at Maghaberry Prison. — © Niall Carson

A pensioner is to stand trial accused of storing extreme pornographic images on his phone, a judge ordered today.

William McWatters, 72, allegedly had prohibited photographs and video clips on the mobile - including some believed to feature his own dog.

The pensioner, of Eglantine Avenue in Belfast, appeared at the city’s Magistrates’ Court for a preliminary enquiry hearing.

McWatters is currently on remand charged with using an unapproved internet-enabled device between October 1 and November 1 last year.

He also faces six further counts of possessing extreme pornographic images.

A previous court heard claims that searches of his legitimately held phone revealed photos and videos relating to sexual activity with animals.

Some were suspected to involve a dog belonging to McWatters which has since been taken in by animal welfare.

Appearing remotely from Maghaberry Prison today, the accused confirmed that he understood the seven charges but declined to give any evidence or call witnesses at this stage.

District Judge Steven Keown held that McWatters has a prima facie case to answer and granted the prosecution’s application to send him for trial.

Mr Keown confirmed: “He will be returned, in custody, to Belfast Crown Court on a date to be fixed.”