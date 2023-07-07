Pervert granted anonymity after threatening to take to own life

A pervert was granted anonymity today after a judge ruled there is a “real risk” of him taking his own life if he is identified in the media.

There had been an interim reporting restriction in relation to the 36-year-old man, but at Coleraine Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, District Judge Peter King said he was satisfied there was medical evidence to meet the “high hurdle” for a full anonymity order.

The defendant, who cannot be identified due to the order imposed under Article 2 of the European Convention of Human Rights — namely his right to life — faces three sex charges, alleged to have been committed between September 17 and November 30 last year.

The 36-year-old is accused of breaching a sexual offences prevention order by communicating with a child; engaging in sexual communication with a child in order to obtain sexual gratification; and attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity.

The alleged facts surrounding the charges have yet to be opened. However, a police officer gave evidence previously that the defendant could be connected to the offences.

Read more Trainee mechanic jailed for grooming vulnerable young girl

At an earlier hearing, District Judge King imposed an interim restriction order pending a full hearing and to allow the defence team time to obtain a report from a consultant psychiatrist to learn whether the criteria for a full order would be met.

Giving his ruling today, the judge said there was independent evidence before him that, in recent times, the defendant had been found preparing to hang himself and that the psychiatric report stated that the consultant “could not rule out” that the defendant would again try to end his life in the face of adverse publicity and the accusations becoming public knowledge.

Outlining how there was an obligation on the state and the court to protect life, District Judge King said he was satisfied that the test of a “real, immediate and continuing” threat to life was met and so he was making a full anonymity order.

While imposing a full anonymity order, the judge said that “this is a case where there’s clearly a high public interest in knowing about these matters”.

“I have a suspicion it’s more to do with his family finding out,” said District Judge King, who told the court that when the case is ultimately disposed of, “I’m happy to review it again given the nature of the charges”