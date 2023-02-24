PhD student accused of storing shotgun not to contact fellow loyalist flute band members

Bail was granted at Belfast High Court on condition the defendant lives at an alternative address outside Belfast. — © PA

A PhD student accused of storing a sawn-off shotgun and ammunition is to have no contact with other members of his loyalist flute band, a High Court judge ordered today.

The prohibition was imposed on 29-year-old Gareth Rice as he was granted bail over the haul discovered by police in a coal bunker at his east Belfast home earlier this month.

Rice, who faces a charge of possessing a firearm and ammunition in suspicious circumstances, claims he acted under duress.

The double-barrelled, sawn-off shotgun and live shells were found inside a sports bag seized during searches at his Kilmakee Park property on February 1.

Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force also located 24 rounds of blank ammunition and a Glock-style pistol now believed to be an imitation.

During police interviews Rice claimed he was forced to allow his property to be used, and too frightened to inform the authorities because of the risk of repercussions for his family.

Defence lawyers he had been targeted and preyed upon because of his clear record.

Opposing bail, prosecution counsel Stephanie Boyd told the court Rice must have known he was storing a dangerous item.

“It was a lethal weapon, modified to cause maximum harm,” she submitted.

“This man is studying for a PhD, he’s not a silly person, and he made no attempt to tell police or contact anyone anonymously to report the matter.”

Michael Chambers, defending, insisted Rice posed no risk of fleeing due to his academic work and employment status.

Although police previously disclosed that the accused is a member of a loyal flute band with alleged links to the East Belfast UVF, there is no suggestion that he is involved with any paramilitaries.

Bail was granted on condition Rice lives at an alternative address outside Belfast.

Mr Justice O’Hara also directed: “He is to have no contact with any member of the (flute) band.”