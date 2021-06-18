Phone call ‘links man to Kevin Lunney abduction’

Accused: Redmond is one of four men on trial at Dublin’s Special Criminal Court. Credit: Collins Photo Agency

A phone number allegedly linked to one of the men accused of kidnapping Co Fermanagh businessman Kevin Lunney was previously used to book a holiday, Dublin’s Special Criminal Court has heard.

Prosecutors have claimed the phone number connects Darren Redmond of Caledon Road, East Dublin, to the abduction, and evidence was heard yesterday of its earlier use for transactions including a travel booking in his name. Mr Redmond is one of four men on trial at the non-jury, three-judge court charged over Mr Lunney’s kidnapping and torture on September 17, 2019. They deny all charges.

The Quinn Industrial Holdings director (52) was bundled into a car outside his Derrylin home and taken to a container where his captors broke his leg, slashed his face and ordered him to resign from the company.

They carved ‘QIH’ into his chest before dumping him on a Co Cavan road, the court has heard. Yesterday, Colleen Hattie of Cassidy Travel said records showed a booking was made on August 20, 2019 by a Darren Redmond for an American Airline flight from Dublin to Dallas, Texas on September 6, 2019, returning on September 12.

There was a booking for the Excalibur Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada for September 6 to September 11.

The address and date of birth were the same as those the court previously heard were Darren Redmond’s and the number was the same one prosecutor Sean Guerin has said was connected to Mr Redmond.

Aiga Grison of Domino’s Pizza, Drumcondra said there were records of the number in question being used for two deliveries with the name “Darren”, with the same Caledon Road address on September 15 and 18, 2019.

Michael Bowman SC, for Redmond, said it was clear from the order the food was not “for one”.

One pizza delivery included three cans of coke, three barbecue dips, portions of wedges, garlic bread and cookies.

Passport office worker Linda Carroll gave evidence of records that showed a passport application in June 2015 in Darren Redmond’s name, with the same address and date of birth.

The trial continues before Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, sitting with Judge Gerard Griffin and Judge David McHugh.