Phone seized from sex offender allegedly contained pornographic images involving pet dog, court hears

McWatters, of Eglantine Avenue in Belfast, was refused bail on charges of possessing extreme pornographic images and breaching a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO).

A phone seized from a registered sex offender allegedly contained extreme pornographic images involving his own dog, the High Court has heard.

Prosecutors said nearly 100 photographs and video clips were stored on the mobile used by 71-year-old William McWatters.

Concerns were also raised about the pensioner’s suspected use of another unapproved device.

Under the terms of a SOPO which remains in force until 2025, restrictions have been imposed on using devices capable of accessing the internet.

But the court was told searches of McWatters’ legitimately held phone revealed a total of 88 photos and videos relating to sexual activity with animals.

Seven of the images featured the defendant’s own pet, a Crown lawyer contended.

She said: “It is believed these are photographs of (McWatters) with his dog.”

Police also suspect McWatters may have used a different phone number for a second, unapproved mobile.

Defence barrister Sinead Kyle disputed claims her client could interfere with the investigation and argued that he should be released from custody due to significant heart-related health issues.

“The dog in question has been taken in by animal welfare,” she added.

Denying bail, however, Mr Justice Humphreys cited concerns about potentially undetected offending linked to any unapproved phone.

The judge said: “This court is well aware of the lengths sex offenders will go to conceal their activities and interfere with investigations.”