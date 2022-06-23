Pictured: Dramatic moment Patrycja Wyrebek’s killer was arrested by armed police

Stepmum of tragic victim says “she will always be in my heart” as murderer Dawid Lukasz Mietus jailed for 20 years

Dawid Lucek Mietus after being arrested by police at the murder scene in Drumalane Park, Newry.

This is the moment PSNI officers arrested Dawid Lucek Miętus in August 2020 in Newry. (Pacemaker)

This is the dramatic moment that armed police swooped on the killer of a young woman.

Dawid Lukasz Mietus is photographed being led away in handcuffs by officers after his arrest for the murder of Patrycja Wyrebek.

The 25-year-old had been found dead in the home they shared in Newry.

When he was arrested in August 2020, Mietus had been fleeing police, having cycled to a family member to report killing Ms Wyrebek.

On Thursday Mietus was told he will spend the next 20 years behind bars for the brutal attack.

Mietus (25) beat and strangled his partner Patrycja (20) in their Drumalane Park home.

She was described as a "cheerful and caring" young woman by a family who are devastated at her loss and the way she died.

Her stepmum Iwona said: “Patrycja was a young woman who had her whole life ahead of her and had so many plans for the future.

"She was a happy and beautiful person. She should be alive today to fulfil her plans and be with her family.

"Patrycja was my loving stepdaughter, who I will love forever. She will always be in my heart.”

Mietus was handed a life sentence in April after he admitted murdering Ms Wyrebek.

During a tariff hearing today the Polish national was informed he will serve a minimum jail term of 20 years in prison before he is considered eligible for release by parole commissioners.

As he imposed the sentence, Mr Justice O'Hara noted that after murdering his girlfriend in a row which seemed to have been triggered by previous partners, Mietus provided several versions of what occurred in the home they shared.

Revealing one of these versions was that her death occurred during a consensual sex game gone wrong which Mietus has since admitted was a lie, the judge said this false claim was "an assault on her good name."

On the morning of August 2, 2020 Mietus cycled to his aunt's house and said 'I've killed her.'

She noticed her nephew's shoes were bloodstained, and when her partner walked the short distance to Mietus's home, he found Ms Wyrebek's body lying in an empty bath.

Police were immediately alerted and when officers arrived at 8.20am, they observed a heavily blood-stained bedroom and noticed a strong smell of bleach.

Whilst Ms Wyrebek's remains were removed, a police search was launched to find Mietus. He was located a short time later in a neighbour's garden and during a stand-off with police whilst armed with a knife, Mietus was ‘Tasered’ and arrested.

A post mortem revealed Ms Wyrebek died of 'compression of the neck in association with blunt force injuries of the head.'

The young woman sustained multiple injuries during the assault including a fractured nose and cheekbone, cut lips and extensive bruising to her head and face.

During today's tariff hearing, Mr Justice O'Hara said evidence at the scene suggested Mietus had tampered with the crime scene by moving Ms Wyrebek's body from the blood-stained bedroom and into the bath.

The judge added that despite the varying accounts given by Mietus in the aftermath of the murder, it was clear the killer was "immature and jealous" within the relationship and that a row about former partners after alcohol was consumed appeared to "trigger this gross and fatal attack."

Newry Crown Court, sitting in Belfast, heard that following a childhood in Poland marred by domestic abuse and alcoholism, Mietus moved to Northern Ireland in February 2019.

He met Ms Wyrebek - who is also originally from Poland and who came to live here in 2006 - in December 2019 and the following month she moved into Mietus's home in Newry.

Police were tasked to attend a domestic incident at the couple's home in March 2020, and a second violent incident was witnessed at a family BBQ four months later.

Turning to victim impact statements, the Judge said Ms Wyrebek's father, step-mother and two of her four siblings aged ten and 17 have all spoken about their loss and the impact her murder has had on the family.

Mr Justice O'Hara said Ms Wyrebek's loved ones "have been and remain overwhelmed by her loss, which they cannot comprehend.

"They describe what a cheerful and happy young woman she was - close to her family and caring and loved. They miss her laughter and how she helped them in many different ways.

"Life without her is clearly a trial for them and will be for many years to come, especially because of the way she died."

Mr Justice O'Hara said that after considering all factors, such as the nature and extent of Ms Wyrebek's injuries and a lack of genuine remorse shown by Mietus, a sentence of 20 years was appropriate.

He told Mietus that when he is released from prison, he will be subject to conditions for the rest of his life and will be recalled to custody should there be any breaches.

The judge also addressed the issue of deportation and said "I'm leaving that matter to the relevant authorities."