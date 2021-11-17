Pictured: Man in court charged with threatening to kill Health Minister Robin Swann identified through Twitter handle used, court told

A 44-year-old man has appeared in court charged with making threats to kill Health Minister Robin Swann.

William Herbert Hawkes, with an address at Ardmillan Crescent in Newtownards, is also charged with harassment and improper use of electronic communications.

He appeared before Newtownards Magistrates’ Court via videolink for a brief hearing on Wednesday morning.

Outlining the case, a police officer said the PSNI received a report from Mr Swann on November 15 stating he had received threatening messages via Twitter.

The messages included references to advocating the killing of Mr Swann and referred to him as a “deadly little b*****d”.

Hawkes was identified through police systems due to previous reports made to the PSNI regarding the Twitter handle used by Hawkes, the court was told.

A number of electronic devices were seized from Hawkes’ address. The defendant made made no comment during interviews and refused to disclose the passwords to his devices.

An application for bail was denied due to the risk of Hawkes committing further offences, with District Judge Hamill commenting: “This case may well go to the Crown Court it is that serious.”

Hawkes was remanded into custody to appear before the court on December 15 via videolink.