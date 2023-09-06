Plumber accused of loyalist feud petrol bombing barred from Newtownards

Police at the scene of a petrol bomb attack in the Moyne Gardens area of Newtownards on Sunday night (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

The scene in Moyne Gardens and inset, police during the arrest operation (Photo by Kevin Scott)

A plumber accused of taking part in a petrol bombing linked to a loyalist feud in Newtownards is to be barred from entering the town, a High Court judge ordered today.

Mr Justice Humphreys imposed the prohibition as he granted bail to 31-year-old Robert Montgomery on charges related to an attack on a house earlier this year.

Up to six people are believed to have targeted the property at Moyne Gardens on March 26.

Front and rear windows were smashed and a petrol bomb thrown into the property while two people were inside.

One of the occupants picked up the lit device and placed it in a sink, sustaining a hand burn in the process.

Another petrol bomb launched at the house was extinguished using an oven glove.

Prosecutors have claimed the attack formed part of a series of incidents connected to an ongoing feud between rival UDA factions in the north Down area.

Montgomery, of Queens Square in Newtownards, denies charges of arson endangering life with intent and attempted intimidation, as well as possessing and throwing a petrol bomb.

He mounted a fresh application for bail after 30-year-old co-accused Stephen McKeag, from Upper Movilla Street in the town, was released from custody last week.

Stephen McKeag Jnr

During the earlier hearing independent Newtownards councillor Steven Irvine gave evidence that any feud-related tensions in the area have diminished.

Counsel for Montgomery argued that the father-of-two can live at an alternative address outside the town.

Michael Chambers said: “He’s going to be working as a plumber and (can put up) a £5,000 surety.”

The judge stressed that any petrol bombing of a house could cause death or serious injury.

But he accepted there was no distinction in the allegations against the two accused.

Granting bail to Montgomery, Mr Justice Humphreys ordered: “He is not to enter the town of Newtownards… and he is not to have any contact with Stephen McKeag by any means whatsoever, texting, social media or phone conversations.”