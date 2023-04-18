PM Rishi Sunak pays tribute to Lyra McKee on fourth anniversary of her death

Family and friends of the late journalist will gather this evening in her memory

Nichola Corner at the mural in honour of her sister, Lyra McKee. Picture by Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye

Journalist Lyra McKee ‘caught the imagination of young people in Northern Ireland’, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said on the fourth anniversary of her death.

Ms McKee died after being shot in the head during clashes between rioters and police in the Creggan area of Derry on April 18, 2019.

She was filming the riots on her phone and standing next to a police vehicle when she was shot. Police believe the gunman was aiming at officers.

In a statement issued by Downing Street, Mr Sunak said: “Today, we remember Lyra McKee, a journalist who caught the imagination of young people in Northern Ireland.”

"In strongly rejecting sectarianism, she embodied the Northern Ireland that I see today - one of realising a better Northern Ireland than what had come before her.

"We stand united against the insidious ideology of those who stole her dreams and what she could have gone on to contribute.

It comes as family and friends of journalist Lyra McKee prepare to gather this evening at a mural painted in her memory to mark her anniversary.

The event, organised by a number of LGBTQIA+ support groups, will take place at Ms McKee’s mural on Kent Street in Belfast city centre at 7pm this evening.

Family and friends of the late journalist will come together to recall Lyra herself and some of her writing.

Queerspace NI, one of the groups organising the event, tweeted details on Tuesday afternoon.

"This evening, from 7, we will be standing at Lyra's mural, with her family, friends and loved ones to remember her with love and fondness. Please come join us,” they said.

Tributes have also been paid to Ms McKee online throughout the day, with former NI Secretary of State Julian Smith, who was appointed to the role shortly after her death, describing it as a ‘stark reminder’.

"Thinking of Lyra McKee today & of Nichola and Sara & of Joan. A stark reminder of the tragedy of lives lost in Northern Ireland as we recognise the huge gains of the Good Friday Agreement,” he tweeted.

Dunja Mijatovic, the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Council of Europe, said investigations into her death should be completed quickly.

"Today marks the 4th anniversary of the killing of journalist Lyra McKee,” she said.

"My thoughts are with her family during this difficult time. Ongoing investigations should be completed effectively and rapidly to bring those responsible to justice.”

Lyra McKee

Journalist and lecturer Leona O’Neill, who was present when Ms McKee was killed, said she wanted to ensure her name was never forgotten.

"Remembering Lyra McKee today, four years on from her murder. I didn’t know her in life, I was just there when she was killed,” she said.

"I felt helpless that night, but I vow to ensure her name is always spoken, that our young journalists coming up know who she was and what she was about.

"Every new semester I ask incoming students why they want to be journalists. So many of them say Lyra McKee inspired them.

"I think that is so beautiful. Her name is spoken often in my classrooms. A fierce, shining light like that can't be extinguished, not even by death.”

The International Press Institute (IPI), a global network for independent media, also commemorated her anniversary.

"IPI today commemorates the four-year anniversary of the killing of Northern Irish journalist Lyra McKee, who was shot dead as she reported from the scene of a riot,” they said.

"As we honour her life and work, we renew our call for all those responsible to be held accountable.”

Last month, two men charged with Ms McKee’s murder entered not guilty pleas at Belfast Crown Court.

Derry men Peter Cavanagh (34) from Elmwood Terrace and Jordan Devine (22) from Bishop Street, were both charged with the murder, replying not guilty when the charge was put to them at the hearing in March.

Mr Justice O’Hara said a trial was likely to take place in the autumn.