Police discovered saucepan containing crack cocaine after infiltrating suspected Ballymena dealing operation, court told

Trevor Hayes, of Queen Street in the town, faces charges including being concerned in supply of Class A, B and C drugs.

Police discovered a saucepan containing crack cocaine after infiltrating a suspected dealing operation in Ballymena, the High Court has heard.

Thousands of pounds worth of the drug was seized as part of an investigation into a gang allegedly involved in the illicit trade.

Details emerged as bail was refused to a 50-year-old man living at the property targeted in the raid.

Prosecution counsel Michael Wilson set out how the probe stretches back to a package destined for an address in Ballymena being intercepted by Royal Mail at East Midlands Airport in March last year.

The parcel contained up to £15,000 worth of suspected cannabis.

A mobile phone subsequently seized from Hayes contained messages to and from customers about selling drugs, it was claimed.

He allegedly stated that “pure coke” is available on any day from 1pm, and described himself as being “flat out”.

According to the prosecution, further references to “powder” and “rock” also related to cocaine.

Hayes and two other men were said to be present when officers searched his home on October 12 last year.

“A saucepan in the kitchen was observed with suspected crack cocaine in it,” Mr Wilson said.

The pot had up to 300 deals with a potential street value of £6,000, counsel claimed.

Mobile phones, electronic devices, cash, ammonia, bicarbonate soda and peroxide were also seized, along with wraps of white powder discovered in a toilet bowl.

During a follow-up raid at a co-accused’s home in the town police recovered more suspected crack cocaine, £18,000 in cash and a 9mm round of ammunition, the court heard.

Mr Wilson estimated that £30,000 worth of drugs have been seized in total.

Opposing bail, the prosecutor alleged that Hayes is part of a joint gang enterprise.

“This is a significant drugs operation which police have infiltrated,” he contended.

Defence barrister Andrew Moriarty argued that his client is not suspected of heading up any illegal operation.

“Mr Hayes is not (alleged to be) high up the food chain, he’s an addict and at a low level,” counsel submitted.

But Lord Justice Treacy ruled that the accused must remain in custody.

Denying bail, the judge stated: “There is a grave risk that if this applicant was released, he would commit further drug-related crime.”