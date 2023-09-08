Police file on Natalie McNally murder accused delivered to prosecutors, court told

The police have delivered its file to the prosecution in the case against alleged killer Stephen McCullagh, a court heard today.

McCullagh (33) is accused of murdering his pregnant girlfriend Natalie McNally at her Lurgan home last December.

A prosecutor told Craigavon Magistrates Court “there’s a positive update in terms of progress” in that the file was “delivered to the prosecution yesterday.”

She said the file included “two large boxes of hard copy material and the CCTV”.

She added that while the senior prosecutor needs time to consider the materials she was confident that there will be a decision in four weeks.

McCullagh, from Woodland Gardens, Lambeg, was not produced to the Maghaberry video-link suite to hear the update in his case.

But relatives of Natalie McNally sat in the public gallery listening intently as they have done at every stage of the case.

McCullagh is in custody accused of the murder of the 32-year-old mum-to-be on December 18 last year.

Read more Brother of Natalie McNally shares poignant tattoo in tribute to late mother-to-be

Ms McNally was 15 weeks pregnant with McCullagh’s child when she was stabbed in her home on Silverwood Green in Lurgan on December 18.

It is the police case that McCullagh was forensically aware and had created a false alibi in the meticulously planned, “sophisticated, calculating and cool headed plot” to kill Ms McNally.

Natalie McNally

When McCullagh was first charged in January, a prosecuting lawyer described how “every moment had been carefully thought through and it’s only due to painstaking police work and sophisticated cyber evidence that he hasn’t got away with it.”

McCullagh had been arrested immediately after Natalie’s body was discovered but was de-arrested as a suspect when police found a six-hour YouTube video which McCullagh broadcast on the night of the murder.

But the court was told the video, showing McCullagh playing Grand Theft Auto, had been pre-recorded a week before and the police believe he intentionally used that as a fake alibi.

Describing the investigation as “complex,” DCI Magennis told the court that according to the police case the alleged killer, carrying a “distinctive” Asda bag for life, took a bus from Dunmurry to Lurgan, all the while taking “careful” steps to conceal his face using a hood and scarf.

He said the quality of the CCTV on the bus was excellent and from that, he claimed that a black rucksack could be seen inside the Asda bag and also that the suspect was wearing two pairs of gloves.

Read more Family of Natalie McNally attend gig she planned on going to in her memory

Getting off the bus at the stop closest to the victim’s house, the masked man carrying the bag then walks to Ms McNally’s house where he spent 40 minutes and after “completely changing his clothes,” he took a taxi to Lisburn and was dropped close to McCullagh’s house.

Arrested and questioned as a suspect, McCullagh admitted he had recorded the streaming video five days before the murder but claimed that on the night Natalie was stabbed to death, he had been drinking and fell asleep.

He did also admit, the court heard, that someone came to his house at the same time the taxi dropped its fare nearby and he “proffered a few names” as to who it might have been.

In court today, District Judge Bernie Kelly granted McCullagh’s continuing remand in prison and adjourned the case to October 6 “for decision”.