Police find 100 wraps of heroin in Belfast attic

Police discovered 100 wraps of heroin stored in the attic of a house in south Belfast, a court heard today.

Lithuanian national Tomas Suvalskas faces charges linked to the seizure made on April 10.

The 34-year-old, of Canterbury Street, denies possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply.

A judge was told he claims to have been living a hotel in the city, but declined to name it.

Belfast Magistrates' Court heard officers searched the Canterbury Street property following a number of suspected street deals.

"A bag containing 100 wraps of heroin was seized from the attic," a detective said.

He claimed a door to the roof space was directly adjacent to a room where Suvalskas is believed to have stayed.

During interviews the accused was uncooperative and denied being the person spotted in the earlier suspected drugs exchanges, according to police.

At one stage he described himself as "a born liar", adding that he didn't care about the investigation.

It also emerged that he is currently wanted for other matters in Lithuania.

A defence solicitor argued that the heroin had not been found in his client's room.

"The evidence against him seems to be quite circumstantial," the lawyer said.

Seeking bail, he also disclosed that Suvalskas was stabbed in the neck a week ago, receiving up to 25 staples to the wound and awaiting further hospital treatment.

A 44-year-old man appeared in court last Thursday charged in connection with that alleged attack.

But District Judge Mark Hamill refused bail due to the risk of further offending and issues with the address.

Remanding Suvalskas in custody to appear again next month, Mr Hamill said: "He refused to say what hotel in Belfast he was living at. That is untenable."