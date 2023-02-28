Police given more time to submit evidence against martial artist accused of choking man to death

Victim Ryan McNab pictured: Co Antrim man Mark Doak (25) is charged with his murder.

Police have been given another month to submit all forensic evidence against a trained martial artist accused of choking a man to death.

A judge set the deadline for any outstanding material in the prosecution of 25-year-old Co Antrim man Mark Doak on a current charge of murdering Ryan McNab.

Mr McNab, 31, was found dead at the defendant’s flat on October 21 last year.

Doak, of Barna Square in the Rathcoole area of Newtownabbey, claims he performed a wrestling-style hold on the father-of-one after being struck with a glass bottle.

A previous court heard he phoned the Ambulance Service to report that he had choked Mr McNab to death in an act of self-defence.

Doak followed instructions on how to perform emergency resuscitation attempts until police arrived and took over CPR attempts on the alleged victim discovered lying on the living room floor.

The defendant was treated in hospital for his own injuries before being taken into custody for questioning.

During interviews he claimed the two men scuffled on the floor after he had been attacked first.

Doak told police he put Mr McNab in a wrestling-type hold in a bid to incapacitate him, it was previously disclosed, and kept him in that hold until he stopped moving.

He insisted there was never any intention to kill, and that he raised the alarm once he realised Mr McNab was not breathing.

The accused, described as proficient in martial arts, was granted bail last December.

At a review hearing today, Belfast Magistrates’ Court was told that one forensic result remains outstanding.

A Crown lawyer added that some “evidential phone material” is still awaited.

Adjourning the case for another month, the District Judge confirmed: “On March 28 everything (is) to be in.”