Police hunt for NI rapist accused of fighting in children’s soft play area

Police are hunting for a convicted rapist on bail accused of fighting in a children’s soft play area after he failed to attend court on Thursday.

District Judge Mark Hamill said the last time 33-year-old Gerald Verner was due to appear at Newtownards Magistrates Court, “I was forced to let him go because of the shenanigans outside this court.”

“He was connected in his absence and was returned to answer his bail,” said the judge, “he isn’t here so guess what’s going to happen.”

Verner is accused of common assault of a male complainant, using disorderly behaviour at Happy Town on the Portaferry Road in Ards and causing criminal damage to the complainant’s T shirt on 27 January this year.

When Verner was first charged at the end of March around 20 men, some of them wearing balaclavas, stood outside Newtownards courthouse and DJ Hamill has repeatedly told the court that at the time, the PSNI told him “they did not have the manpower the protect this courthouse.”

A police spokesperson said at the time: “A number of men, some of whom were masked were noted by police outside Newtownards court house this morning.

“Police officers present gathered evidence and enquiries are ongoing.”

In March 2012 former soldier Verner was jailed after he admitted the “ghastly and cruel” oral rape and false imprisonment of a woman he assaulted and threatened to kill.

Verner had taken the woman prisoner, sexually attacked her, threatened to kill her and punched and kicked her in the face at his former home in Forthriver Park in north Belfast.

He served seven years in prison before he was released on licence.