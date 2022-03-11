Police imposter who pulled over real officer on M1 avoids jail

Fraudster posed as PSNI detective while questioning off-duty officer

A 27-year-old man claiming to be a PSNI detective in a specialist investigation unit has been given a suspended sentence and a fine after using blue flashing lights fitted to his car in order to stop a vehicle.

Unfortunately for Matueusz Prokopiuk, the driver of the vehicle he stopped was an off-duty police officer who immediately raised the alarm.

Prokopiuk, from Hobson Park, Portadown, activated the lights and a car was pulled in. He then spoke to the driver and claimed to be a police officer. The incident occurred on October 14, 2020 on the M1.

The charges were initially denied but Prokopiuk changed his plea as a contest was to begin at Craigavon Magistrates’ Court.

At a previous court hearing, District Judge Bernie Kelly described the incident as “sinister to put it mildly. We live in an era where unfortunately a young lady lost her life at the hands of a police officer”.

A defence barrister said the case against Prokopiuk “bears none of those awful features”.

Judge Kelly responded: “It doesn’t take much to stretch that to patrolling the streets at night looking for lone females. Thankfully, this case involved an off-duty police officer who had the wherewithal to identify the defendant and have him detected.”

The judge asked Prokopiuk: “Do you realise how serious this is?”

He replied: “It was the worst decision of my life.”

Ordering pre-sentence reports, Judge Kelly said: “I’m just sorry I can’t do more. I’m sorry I can’t put him on some sort of register.”

The case then returned on Friday where a different judge had similar concerns.

The court heard the off-duty officer noticed a vehicle behind him had activated blue flashing lights, so pulled onto the hard shoulder.

The car drew alongside and Prokopiuk asked: “Do you know the speed limit?” He then showed an identity card.

The off-duty officer was immediately suspicious as it clearly wasn’t a PSNI warrant card. He took an image of the vehicle and registration which was traced to Prokopiuk.

Police located the car at his home and a search recovered the blue lights. There was also a card stating ‘private detective investigator’ and ‘professional investigator specialising in cybercrime undercover investigation’. It also bore the PSNI crest and the defendant’s photograph.

A further search uncovered a badge bearing his name and the words ‘detective unit PSNI’.

The defence conceded that Prokopiuk initially denied the charges and was “very sorry and ashamed of this rather bizarre behaviour”.

It was contended that Prokopiuk was going through emotional issues and became interested in “paraphernalia relating to police”.

On the night in question, he claimed to have signalled the car to stop believing the driver was a work colleague, but then realised he was “in too deep”.

Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer remarked: “The public are entitled to go about their business in a free and democratic society. It’s necessary to have a police service to carry out duties and it’s necessary for the public to have confidence that anyone stopping them is a lawful police officer with a legitimate purpose. We have seen how even a police officer in England abused his powers which ended up in a murder case.”

He told Prokopiuk: “Your case raises issues around the fear the public might have if somebody with blue lights flashing causes them to stop. It’s very fortunate this victim was an off-duty police officer who was able to act appropriately. It is not for you to behave in this way.”

He imposed a two-month prison sentence suspended for two years along with a £400 fine.