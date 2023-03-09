Police mustn’t further delay re-investigating loyalist murder of Catholic in Co Down pub, judge orders

Police chiefs must now press ahead with their obligation to re-investigate a fatal loyalist gun attack on a village pub more than 30 years ago, a High Court judge has urged.

Mr Justice Humphreys stressed the process should not be held up while he considers whether to award damages for delays in carrying out an effective probe into the the shootings at the Thierafurth Inn in Kilcoo, Co Down.

One man, 42-year-old Peter McCormack, was murdered and three others were seriously wounded when a UVF gang burst in and opened fire during a darts tournament in November 1992. John McEvoy, who developed post-traumatic stress disorder, challenged the PSNI Chief Constable for an alleged failure to properly examine circumstances surrounding the gun attack.

In October, last year the judge ruled police were in breach of a legal duty to carry out an effective investigation. He held that new material within a watchdog report and a documentary film that named suspects represented plausible evidence of significant state collusion.

With final remedies still to be determined, the case returned to court for an update to be provided.

Counsel for the Chief Constable, Tony McGleenan KC, disclosed that “deeper investigative work” has been identified since last year’s ruling.

“We are not asking to re-open the substance of the judgment,” he confirmed.

“We are inviting the court to consider this material and reach a conclusion on the remedies issue.”

Mr Justice Humphreys insisted there’s nothing that should cause any further delay.

“It doesn’t seem to me that anyone has to await a declaration or award of damages before moving to the next stage in the investigatory process,” he said.

“I hope the evidence I have read acts as a springboard for further determination… of all investigative obligations.”

Following the hearing, Mr McEvoy’s solicitor, Gavin Booth of Phoenix Law said: “We welcome the guidance from the court that the investigation into the Thierafurth Inn attack and linked incidents should immediately begin. We hope that this will be thorough and that the truth will finally emerge.”

The legal challenge centred on information about suspected collusion between members of the security forces and the UVF operating in the south Down area at that time.

It followed the publication in 2016 of a Police Ombudsman report into the Loughinisland massacre. In that attack, loyalist gunmen murdered six Catholic men watching a World Cup football match in June 1994.

A film on the Loughinisland killings which named suspects, N o Stone Unturned, strengthens the case for a fully independent probe, it was contended.

Even though the PSNI’s Legacy Investigation Branch (LIB) is to re-examine the circumstances surrounding the Thierafurth Inn shootings, counsel for Mr McEvoy claimed there will be an unlawful delay stretching into years.

The court heard the attack was 542nd in a queue within the LIB’s case sequencing model (CSM), with no indication of when it will be considered due to limited resources.

Predicting that any investigation will not start for years to come, counsel for Mr McEvoy said: “Two of the victims have died since the legal action commenced, heightening concerns that none of them will ever see justice.”

He argued that suspects were named in the documentary and that one referred to as Person A was identified as being allegedly linked to the Thierafurth Inn attack.

A newspaper article published earlier this year claimed another of those No Stone Unturned named in connection with the Loughinisland massacre, Person I, was given weapons training by a member of the Army.

Last year, the court held that the new material casts real doubt on the ability of the original RUC investigation to bring those responsible to justice.

Although the judge found nothing to suggest the LIB investigation will be ineffective, he pointed out that the new material has been in the public domain for up to six years without prompting any action by the state.