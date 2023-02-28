Police officer accused of engaging in relationship with vulnerable woman denies misconduct charges

A police officer is to stand trial accused of misconduct by engaging in sexual relationship with a vulnerable woman while on duty.

Serving officer Timothy Hampton, with an address given as Enniskillen PSNI Station, appeared in the dock at Dungannon Crown Court today, pleading not guilty to all three charges he faces.

The Fermanagh-based officer, who is currently suspended, is accused of two counts of misconduct in public office and a single count of unauthorised access to computer material.

It is alleged that between June 9 and September 5, 2021, Hampton wilfully misconducted himself amounting to an abuse of public trust in him as a police officer, by engaging in a sexual relationship while on duty with a female member of the public.

Hampton allegedly came into contact with the woman during the course of his duties, in the knowledge she was vulnerable, and for his own benefit or satisfaction.

The second misconduct charge alleges that he failed to notify police he had knowledge the female made a false report of an incident to police. He is accused of encouraging her to make a further false report to police.

Hampton is further charged with one count of unauthorised access to computer material on September 5, 2021.

Judge Brian Sherrard remanded Hampton on continuing bail of £500 and to return to court on March 20, when the case will be timetabled for trial.

When previously asked to clarify Hampton’s current employment status ahead of the pending criminal proceedings, a PSNI spokesperson replied: “This officer is suspended and the matter is being investigated by the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland.”