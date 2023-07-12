Police officer subjected to ‘horrendous’ strangulation attack left vomiting blood, court told

A police officer subjected to “a horrendous” strangulation attack was left vomiting blood, unable to speak and struggling to breathe, court heard today.

Lisburn Magistrates’ Court also heard claims that, just prior to the incident, defendant Kyle Burns (36) had also choked a member of the public until the man almost lost consciousness.

Appearing at court by video-link from police custody, Burns, from Bronte Park in Loughbrickland, was charged with intentionally strangling a police officer, affecting his ability to breathe and the flow of blood to his brain.

He is also charged with assaulting a male causing actual bodily harm and four counts of assaulting other police officers.

During a contested bail application, a police officer outlined how the incident occurred when the PSNI was called to a disturbance at a pizza outlet in Banbridge around 11pm on Monday, July 10.

She explained that when police arrived, Burns was observed seated near the counter and pizzas had been strewn all over the floor.

A male customer said he had been waiting for pizza when Burns arrived and placed his order and a verbal altercation broke out.

Fearing he would be attacked, the customer struck out in self-defence, but Burns tried to bite him and began choking him “to the point he nearly passed out”.

Police escorted Burns from the scene and one officer remained with him while others spoke to the injured customer. However, staff advised that the officer was “in difficulty” with Burns outside.

Colleagues found the officer in an injured state, with Burns repeatedly kicking at him, and while Burns was moved away, he continued to kick out and throw punches at the officers.

The injured officer was not involved at this point, having waited alongside the police vehicle, but two members of the public found him vomiting blood, unable to breathe and holding his throat.

Burns’ “uncontrollable, volatile behaviour” was later described by the injured officer, who set out how he had been choked, punched, bitten and kicked.

Objecting to bail, the officer said Burns has 35 previous convictions, including three assaults on police and seven for disorderly behaviour.

He is currently under a probation order until 2024 for disorderly behaviour and “there’s a serious risk of reoffending and a risk to the public”.

“He has caused serious injury not only to a police officer, but he also attacked a member of the public at random.”

Defence solicitor Conor Downey conceded the assaults were “absolutely horrendous and there’s no way anyone could justify that behaviour”.

“My client’s recollection of events is hazy, in the extreme, and he offers his apologies not only to members of the public, but particularly the officer who sustained very serious injuries indeed,” said the solicitor.

He pointed to Burns having a difficulty with alcohol, to which District Judge Rosemary Watters remarked: “And drugs, the most recent of which he was given just a fine. Unbelievable.”

Mr Downey argued that with appropriate conditions, including a ban on alcohol, Burns could be released on bail, but District Judge Watters told him: “This was indeed a horrendous attack on a member of the public and then a police officer.”

“The defendant has a record of 35 convictions, and drugs and alcohol feature frequently. However, as far as I can see, he has never spent time in custody.

“He’s not getting the message that consuming drugs and alcohol is no excuse for committing offences. I’m refusing bail, as the risks are too great.”

Burns was remanded in custody to appear by video-link at Banbridge Magistrates’ Court next month.