Police order arrest for man who allowed cancer-ridden dog to suffer for months

Police have been ordered to arrest a man who allowed his cancer-ridden dog to suffer for 18 months before it was eventually seized and put out of its misery.

Francis Alexander Orr was due to appear at Antrim County Court to appeal his six-month jail sentence today.

But when the 60-year-old failed to turn up, Judge Roseanne McCormick KC issued a bench warrant for his arrest.

Sentencing Orr in the Magistrates Court last December, District Judge Nigel Broderick described the case as “one of the worst that I have encountered for a dog owner not treating their animal properly.”

He had convicted Orr, from Carn Drive in Newtownabbey, of causing unnecessary suffering to a dog on March 8, 2021.

While there is a specific date on the indictment, prosecuting counsel outlined how Orr was told the family pet, a 14-year-old collie named Harley, needed surgery as long ago as September 2019.

That was to remove an abscess but “for whatever reason,” Orr declined the operation and the dog endured on.

Then in June 2020, with Harley “barely eating or drinking,” the mass had gotten much larger and there was a recommendation from vets that “euthanasia was in the best interests of the animal” as Harley was in pain.

“Mr Orr said he wanted to take the dog home to say goodbye to the children and the vet agreed, giving him a couple of days of strong pain medication."

But, the lawyer added, Orr failed to come back.

There was no further interaction with vets or animal professionals until March 2021 when a member of the public, seeing that Harley was in pain and had an open and oozing wound where the abscess had ruptured, called the dog warden.

Orr still refused to have Harley put to sleep but the Collie was seized on foot of a warrant and when he was examined by a welfare officer, he was put to sleep, and his suffering ended.

“The abscess had burst causing an infection,” said the lawyer, explaining that a further examination of Harley revealed that cancer had spread throughout his body and his “chronic condition had caused long-term suffering.”

The prosecution counsel submitted that “the length of time that the dog was suffering is one of the most aggravating factors”.

But representing himself, Orr claimed: “You took my dog and you killed it too early.”

Describing it as a “very serious case,” District Judge Broderick said it appeared “that this poor animal was in pain and suffering for an extended period of time”.

He told Orr he was “struggling to understand” why he didn’t follow the advice from the vets, even when he had “two distinct opportunities to make sure that the dog received proper and humane treatment.”

In addition to the six-month jail sentence, Orr was also banned from ever owning or having any other animal.

He was due to appeal both his conviction and sentence today but having now heard that Orr was a repeated non-attender for court proceedings, Judge McCormick issued a warrant for his arrest.