Police probe into weapons haul at centre of charges against loyalist Winston Irvine won’t be completed until mid-September, court hears

Investigations into circumstances surrounding the alleged discovery of guns and ammunition in the boot of leading loyalist Winston Irvine’s car will not be completed until mid-September, a court has heard.

Prosecutors confirmed that CCTV footage and electronic devices are still being examined as part of an ongoing police probe into the haul of weapons.

Irvine, 47, of Ballysillan Road in Belfast, is currently on bail on charges connected to the seizure in the city on June 8 this year.

He is accused of possessing a firearm and ammunition in suspicious circumstances, possessing a prohibited firearm, possession of a handgun without a certificate, and having ammunition without a certificate.

A second man, Robin Workman, from Shore Road in Larne, Co Antrim, faces the same charges.

Police claim Workman, a 51-year-old joiner, transported the guns in his van to a meeting with his co-accused in the Glencairn area.

Following an alleged interaction between the two men, Irvine’s car was stopped a short time later at Disraeli Street.

Officers discovered two suspected pistols, an air gun, magazines and more than 200 rounds of ammunition inside a leather Calvin Klein holdall in the boot of the vehicle, according to the prosecution.

Irvine denied knowing anything about the contents of the bag.

Despite initial claims that he may be connected to a mixed DNA profile on a handle of the holdall, further testing ruled him out as a possible contributor.

Earlier this month, Irvine was granted bail on condition that he allowed police to access his mobile phone.

At Belfast Magistrates’ Court today, the Public Prosecution Service sought more time to complete investigations in the case.

A Crown lawyer said: “The file is still at the inquiry stage; electronic items are being examined and CCTV is being viewed.

“The full file is not anticipated to be available until mid-September.”

District Judge George Conner granted an adjournment to August 28 when a further update is to be provided.