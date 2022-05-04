Police welcome 11-year jail term for North Belfast man over ‘brutal’ double killing of neighbours

Two life sentences handed to Steven Arthur Andrew McBrine after he admitted double manslaughter on grounds of diminished responsibility

Steven McBrine has been jailed for a minimum of 11 years.

The scene of the attack in the Kinnaird Close area of north Belfast on December 22nd 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph).

A senior PSNI officer has welcomed a jail term handed to a killer responsible for the “senseless, cruel and tragic” deaths of two people in North Belfast.

Steven Arthur Andrew McBrine was told he will spend a minimum of 11 years in prison for the “brutal” killing of “defenceless” Frances Murray and Joseph Dutton.

McBrine (38) beat Ms Murray (37) Mr Joseph Dutton (47) to death in Ms Murray’s flat in north Belfast two days before Christmas in 2019.

At the time of the alcohol-induced double manslaughter, all three resided in separate flats in an apartment complex at Kinnaird Close in the Antrim Road area of the city.

Steven McBrine has been jailed for a minimum of 11 years.

As well as being subjected to a sustained beating, McBrine also stabbed Ms Murray in the neck with a broken vodka bottle - just hours after punching her in the face and telling her: “I’m going to slit your throat.”

McBrine - who appeared for the sentence hearing at Belfast Crown Court via a videolink with Maghaberry - was handed two life sentences by Mr Justice O’Hara who imposed a minimum jail term of 11 years.

He was initially charged with two counts of murder, but pleas to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility were accepted due to his dependence on alcohol and a diagnosis of mixed personality order.

Mr Justice O’Hara said the “violent and brutal” killings have left the Murray and Dutton families “traumatised”.

He added: “Victim Impact Statements clearly show the fact that both victims had struggled in life does not reduce or diminish in any way the pain and loss which their deaths have caused.”

The scene of the attack in the Kinnaird Close area of north Belfast on December 22nd 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph).

Afterwards Detective Inspector Sean Armstrong said: “This was a senseless, cruel and tragic loss of two lives, leaving two families heartbroken.

“My thoughts today are with those families, and I know that the sentence imposed will never ease their pain and sorrow.”

Mr Armstrong added: "We always work tirelessly to bring offenders before the courts, where they will be held to account.”

The trio had been drinking on December 22 and 23 and during that period an internal CCTV system at Kinnaird Close recorded various movements of all three.

At around 5am on December 23 a fellow resident was woken by the sound of Ms Murray shouting and McBrine banging on his door.

During the commotion, McBrine was heard accusing Ms Murray of stealing money from him, and in the early hours Ms Murray left her flat several times with McBrine following her and opening doors aggressively.

At one point she returned to her flat and closed the door on McBrine, who was captured on CCTV trying to force his way into her property.

Around 10.20am, McBrine came out of another flat in the complex occupied by Joseph Dutton, and a short time later, Ms Murray was pushed in the corridor by McBrine.

The last time Ms Murray was seen alive was when she was captured on an internal CCTV system entering her flat at 10.45am on December 23.

McBrine was seen exiting her flat wearing blood-stained clothing at 12.12pm, and the alarm was raised half an hour later when a neighbour discovered the lifeless bodies of Ms Murray and Mr Dutton in her flat.

Ms Murray - who suffered from epilepsy - was found on the living room floor while Mr Dutton was killed in the kitchen.

The emergency services were called and a search was launched to locate McBrine.

He called to a friend’s house where he changed his blood-stained tracksuit bottoms, and was picked up on CCTV at various locations in Belfast before being apprehended by police at Clifton Park Avenue at 6.09pm holding a bottle of Buckfast.

During his arrest, an intoxicated MrBrine was aggressive and threatened police.

When he was fit for interview, he claimed that after drinking vodka with Ms Murray and Ms Dutton, he thought she stole money from him and that she laughed at him.

He told police: “I just lost my temper, then I blacked out and when I came round and saw them both lying there I left.”

During Wednesday’s sentencing, Mr Justice O’Hara said there was no evidence to support this allegation of theft apart from McBrine’s own “unreliable word”

Instead, the judge said CCTV clearly showed Ms Murray at 5am with an eye injury inflicted by McBrine, who then “stalked her around her own building” before killing her and Mr Dutton “in such a brutal way.”

Mr Justice O’Hara continued: “He killed two people who, on the evidence, did not attack him in any way.

“Ms Murray and Mr Dutton both died from blunt force trauma of the head and from compression of the neck - in other words not just one cause of death but two.

“Ms Murray was repeatedly stabbed in the neck - exactly as the defendant had threatened.

“In case there is any doubt about it, the defendant was uninjured and unmarked in this whole episode.

“At no point was he under attack and at no point did either Ms Murray or Mr Dutton mount any effort to fight him off.”

Mr Justice O’Hara said alcohol had blighted the lives of both the victims and McBrine.

Referring to statements made by the families of the deceased, the udge revealed: “In her earlier life, Mr Murray was a childminder and very active in her church community.

“As her father wrote, the fact that she succumbed to addiction is not what defines her. Instead, she will be remembered as a caring and loving daughter, sister, cousin and niece.

“Mr Dutton’s family have expressed similar feelings about losing him, especially in such a brutal way.

“His son had hoped that his father would soon be turning his life around, and instead it has been taken from him.”

As he imposed the life sentences, Mr Justice O’Hara said he had taken into consideration McBrine’s troubled background.

This included parental neglect, periods in care and a dependence on alcohol from a young age. Also taken into account was McBrine’s previous violent offending.

McBrine was handed the two concurrent life sentences and will serve a minimum of 11 years before he is considered eligible for release by the Parole Commissioners.