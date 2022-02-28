Polish man accused of attempted murder after Ballymena stabbing remanded into custody

Police at the scene on the Cushendall Road in Ballymena (Photo by Pacemaker Press)

Damien Charzewski (32) did not appear at Coleraine Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, after an officer said he was being held in the Covid suite at Musgrave Street police station.

Det. Const. Robinson told the court he believed he could connect Charzewski to the charge. Defence counsel Michael Boyd said while the defendant “is keen to apply for bail, we recognise that realistically it’s very unlikely that the court will grant bail because there’s no address”.

Although no details were opened in court, it is understood the charge relates to an incident on the Cushendall Road in Ballymena when the alleged victim sustained a number of stab wounds on Sunday morning.

A PSNI statement said: “Police received a report of an incident at a house at Cushendall Road, Ballymena, at around 10.30am on Sunday, February 27. Officers attended to find a male receiving treatment from ambulance staff to a number of stab wounds, which at this time are not believed to be life-threatening.”

The officer at Musgrave Street station said there was an interpreter who was “taking notes” to recite them to Charzewski. Mr Boyd suggested the interpreter could tell his client that his defence team will be in contact to arrange a consultation.

Remanding Charzewski into custody, District Judge Noel Dunlop adjourned the case to March 24.