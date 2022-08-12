Polish man who sexually assaulted woman in Co Down bedroom is jailed

A 37-year-old man has been jailed for eight months after he admitted sexually assaulting a woman in her bedroom.

Rafal Pawel Hajduga appeared at Downpatrick Crown Court where he was sentenced for two offences that were committed last January. Judge Geoffery Miller QC imposed a 16-month sentence, which was divided equally between licence and custody.

The father-of-one, from Shamrock Glen in Bangor, was arrested after a woman contacted police regarding a sexual assault.

The court heard Hajduga, who is originally from Poland, had been socialising in a friend's house in Newtownards on January 16, 2021.

The 20-year-old victim, who also lived in the property, was present that evening. She went to bed just after midnight and a short time later Hajduga came into her room and asked if she wanted a drink.

The woman refused and said she wanted to sleep, but he touched her hand and face and told her she was beautiful before leaving the room. Hajduga then returned, and despite her efforts to move away and telling him to stop, Hajduga said, “I want to teach you how to please a man”, before sexually assaulting her.

She contacted the PSNI the following day. Her pyjamas were seized and examined, and Hajduga was linked to the clothing via DNA. He was arrested on January 18, 2021, and during an initial interview he made no admissions.

A second interview was conducted, and while he admitted that he had been in the house, he denied any sexual misconduct. However, he subsequently admitted charges of sexual assault and causing a person to engage in a sexual act.

Judge Miller said that while Hajduga cited alcohol as a factor in his offending, he now accepts "this is neither a defence nor a point in mitigation". He also noted Hajduga's clear criminal record, employment history and stable background.

On top of his sentence, Hajduga was placed on the sex offenders register for five years and handed a sexual offences prevention order for the same period.