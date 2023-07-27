Portadown biker on Isle of Man rape charge refused bail to return to NI

A biker and businessman who is denying a rape and indecent assaults in the Isle of Man has been refused bail to return to Northern Ireland.

Well-known Portadown man Robert John (RJ) Woolsey, who had wanted to return to live at his parents’ address, remains on bail to an address in Isle of Man.

Woolsey, who has previously pleaded not guilty to two counts of indecent assault, has had the case committed to a higher court on the island.

The 44-year-old is yet to enter a plea to the rape allegation, as this can only be heard at the island’s Court of General Gaol Delivery, but has indicated that it will also be denied.

The offences are alleged to have been committed in a portable toilet at Walpole Avenue in Douglas, Isle of Man, on May 26.

Woolsey, the joint owner of a concrete manufacturer, was visiting the island’s capital at the time, competing in the Pre-TT Classic Road Races.

On Tuesday (July 25), High Bailiff Jayne Hughes committed Woolsey to the higher court, where he will appear on a date yet to be set as the case heads towards a jury trial.

Woolsey’s advocate, Jim Travers, made an application to vary the defendant’s bail to allow him to reside back in Northern Ireland at his parents’ address.

Woolsey, who lives at Aghory Road in Portadown, Co Armagh, was initially denied bail twice in the lower court. Following an appeal at the higher court, however, he was then granted bail to a friend’s address in Douglas, Isle of Man, with a surety bond of £42,000 being lodged.

Prosecuting advocate James Robinson opposed the application to allow the defendant to reside off-island, saying that this had been considered by the deemster at the higher court during the appeal but that it was decided to only allow bail to a Manx address.

Mr Robinson said that it may be more appropriate for the deemster to hear any future applications regarding this.

High Bailiff Hughes agreed and refused the application.

Bail therefore continues with a recognisance of £1,000 and securities totalling £42,000, as well as conditions to live at the Douglas address and abide by a curfew between 7pm and 7am.

Woolsey is also to report to Isle of Man Constabulary Police Headquarters in Douglas daily between 9am and 10am; not to enter licensed premises or consume or purchase alcohol; not to contact the complainant or witnesses and not to go to specific locations relevant to the complainant. He is also instructed to surrender his passport.