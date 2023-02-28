Portadown man in court accused of murdering three-year-old son

A Portadown man has appeared in court accused of murdering his three-year-old son four years ago.

Craig Rowland (27) appeared at Craigavon Magistrates’ Court today charged with both the murder and manslaughter of Lewis Oliver Rowland on October 20, 2018.

Rowland, from Millington Park, was also accused of child cruelty. It is alleged he wilfully neglected Lewis in a manner likely to cause unnecessary suffering or injury to his health on November 20, 2015, when the child was in his care.

Appearing alongside Rowland to face a single charge of child cruelty was Lewis’s mother, Laura Graham (30), also from Millington Park.

She had also been charged with murder and manslaughter of her infant son, but a prosecuting lawyer withdrew those two charges against Graham relating to the boy’s death.

None of the facts surrounding the death were opened in court, but it is understood that Lewis was aged three and a half when he died and just a few months old when he was allegedly wilfully neglected by his parents.

Standing side by side at the back of the court, Rowland and Graham confirmed they were aware of their respective charges and also that they had no objections to a preliminary enquiry, the legal step necessary to elevate any case to the Crown Court.

A prosecuting lawyer submitted that, on the basis of the legal papers and statements, there was a case for the defendants to answer, which was conceded by defence barristers Conor Lunny and Andrew Moriarty.

Highlighting that there are a large number of expert reports in the case, the defence lawyers applied for legal aid to be extended to allow senior KC barristers to be instructed.

The court clerk told the accused pair that although not obliged to, they had the right to comment on the charges and to call evidence on their own behalves, but they each declined the opportunity.

Freeing Rowland and Graham on their own bail of £500, with a condition to reside at their address, Deputy District Judge Gerard Trainor returned the case to the Crown Court, scheduling their arraignment to be heard on April 21.

He also granted defence applications for legal aid to be extended.