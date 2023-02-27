Portrush man facing domestic abuse charge granted bail

Jamie Cooper (30) from Portrush is accused of harassing a woman and threatening to destroy a women's shelter — © Higgins

A man accused of harassing a woman has also been charged with threatening to destroy a women’s aid hostel.

At Coleraine Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Ballymena, 30-year-old Jamie Cooper confirmed he understood the three charges against him.

Cooper, from Carneybaun Park in Portrush, is charged with harassing a woman and a domestic abuse offence, namely that he engaged in an abusive course of behaviour against the same woman which could cause her psychological or physical harm.

He is also accused of threatening to destroy property – a women’s aid hostel on the Castlerock Road, Coleraine.

The alleged offences are said to have been committed on 29 January this year.

None of the facts were opened in court, but a police officer said she believed she could connect Cooper to the charges.

Adjourning the case to March 27, District Judge Peter King freed the defendant on bail with conditions barring him from contacting the complainant and from entering the Waterside area of Coleraine.