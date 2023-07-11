Portrush man who stabbed nephew is refused bail for father’s funeral – but being released for wake

A Portrush man awaiting sentencing for stabbing his nephew has been refused bail to attend a family funeral but is being released today to pay his respects at the wake.

Arthur John Hanson (35) has pleaded guilty to an offence of wounding and is currently housed in HMP Magilligan.

He is due to be sentenced later this year for the September 2021 knife attack on his nephew, which left the injured 20-year-old with a stab wound to his lung.

Hanson applied for compassionate bail to allow him to attend his father’s funeral later this week.

Whilst this was not granted, Judge Richard Greene KC released Hanson today for a six-hour period to allow him to pay his respects to his father at a wake in the family home.

Prior to reaching his decision, Judge Greene was told by a Crown barrister that police were objecting to Hanson’s release on several grounds.

Outlining the offence for which Hanson is due to be sentenced, the barrister said the incident occurred outside Hanson’s brother’s home in Portrush on September 24, 2021.

She said Hanson, from Mark Street in the town, and a female approached the property and, after a vehicle parked outside was damaged by the female, the occupants came outdoors.

The injured party said he saw the female smashing his vehicle with a silver crutch, before Hanson “came out of nowhere” and stabbed him.

The prosecutor told Belfast Crown Court the injured party was rushed to the Causeway Hospital and had surgery on a wound to his lung.

Saying Hanson has been deemed as a dangerous offender by probation, she raised police concerns that, if released, he may flee due to the fact he is facing a lengthy sentence for the knife attack.

She also spoke of concerns that, given his 89-strong criminal record, there was a risk Hanson would reoffend.

When asked if the views of the injured party had been sought regarding Hanson’s attendance at the family funeral, the Crown barrister said: "He is content for the defendant to attend the funeral.

“His grandfather — the defendant’s father — wanted the family to be together at the funeral.”

A barrister acting on behalf of Hanson spoke of the injured party’s consent and said: “He does not wish to stand in the way of this man attending his father’s funeral. They can stay apart.”

Regarding concerns that Hanson would flee if released, the defence barrister said there was no history of this and that his client has accepted he is facing a substantial sentence.

Judge Greene spoke of “emotions running high” at funerals and said the courts system has a duty to protect the injured party.

Highlighting Hanson’s drug addition, his “escalating” criminal record and the risk he presents to the public, Judge Greene said he was not granting bail to allow Hanson to attend the funeral on Thursday.

He did, however, agree to release Hanson on compassionate bail from noon to 6pm today to attend the wake, asking that the injured party be informed so he could be absent.

Hanson was released temporarily on his own bail of £500 and was banned from consuming drink and/or drugs. He will be collected from prison by a cousin and was told to return to HMP Magillian by 6pm today, when he will be tested for drugs.

Judge Greene addressed the Co Antrim man on the video-link, telling him: “Mr Hanson, if you breach the terms, you will do so in the face of the memory of your father’s life.”

After replying, “I won't, Your Honour,” Hanson thanked Judge Greene.