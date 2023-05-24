Portstewart knife murderer gets extended jail time after going on the run

A convicted knife killer who went on the run from prison for a week before Christmas was handed a three-month sentence on Wednesday.

Ordering the sentence to begin after Portstewart man Glen Allen’s minimum tariff has expired this September, Judge Alistair Devlin told the 34-year-old at Antrim Crown Court he was sceptical about his claimed reasons for not returning after eight hours of freedom on December 14 last year.

Allen, who fled on his way back to prison, had claimed he was worried about the consequences of arriving at jail late after he got stuck in heavy traffic.

“It’s probably much more likely that no doubt having enjoyed his time out of custody, he decided that he didn’t really want to return, and on the spur of the moment, decided to try his hand spending Christmas out of the prison environment,” the judge said.

At an earlier hearing, Allen admitted being unlawfully at large between December 14 to 20 last year.

Prosecuting counsel Suzanne Gallagher today told how he was allowed eight hours of unaccompanied release on December 14.

The agreed conditions included Allen being freed from 10am, returning by 6pm, and he was to go to his mother’s house in Coleraine. He was allowed to go shopping but he was prohibited from licensed premises, consuming alcohol or drugs and was not to associate with any criminal or paramilitaries.

Ms Gallagher said it was accepted the defendant’s lift was stuck in heavy traffic on the way back to jail, but when it stopped at a petrol station, he jumped out of the car and ran away, borrowing a stranger’s phone to call a friend to collect him.

Police found him at an address in Portstewart on December 20. During interviews, he said he was concerned about the ramifications of not meeting his 6pm deadline.

He told officers he had stayed with various family and friends during that week, but they kicked him out when they discovered through news reports that he was unlawfully at large.

In 2010, Allen was ordered to serve at least 14 years of his life sentence for the murder of 35-year-old William Meek who was stabbed in the face, head and neck in June 2008.

The pair had been drinking in Mr Meek’s Portrush flat when there was an altercation over a previous assault. After Allen launched his murderous attack, he set fire to the property in an effort to destroy evidence.

The Fire Service was called to the flat at around 6.15am, with Mr Meek being dragged from the property with his head and face covered in blood. He was pronounced dead at the scene an hour later.

The victim had suffered 51 stab wounds. A pathologist said the most likely fatal wound had penetrated “almost the entire breadth” of his skull and brain.

Handing down the sentence 13 years ago, Lord Justice Girvan said no matter what the history, “nothing justified the frenzied attack” on Mr Meek which led to his death in “horrible circumstances”.

In court today, defence counsel Neil Moore said that since his remand back into prison, Allen has been working well, is on an enhanced prisoner status and the governor “is supporting” of his application for release under licence, which is due in September.

Urging the judge not to interfere with that, the barrister also revealed that Allen’s “security category” has been decreased and that the various reports “are positive about the defendant’s level of engagement and his attitude”.

In jailing Allen, Judge Devlin told Mr Moore that if he did not make the sentence for going on the run consecutive it would make no difference at all “and clearly, that is highly undesirable”.

Commenting how Allen thought it preferable to “run off into the dead of night”, the judge said for prisoners on temporary release it is important that there is “strict adherence” to the terms of their freedom as trust is an essential element.