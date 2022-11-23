Post-it notes listing details of suspected drug dealers found in home of Dunmurry community worker, court heard

Post-it notes bearing details of suspected drug dealers were found in the home of a community worker, a court heard today .

As the Crown opened its case against 43-year-old Sinead Clarke at Belfast Crown Court, a prosecutor revealed eight Post-it notes were located during a search of her home on June 27, 2018.

As well as containing the names and addresses of the suspected dealers, the notes also bore details such as ‘top dealer in the Murph’ and ‘chemist that makes cocaine.’

Clarke, from White Glen in Dunmurry, was charged with — and denied — possessing documents or records containing information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, namely information regarding suspected drug dealers.

At the time of the police search, which was conducted under the Terrorism Act 2000, Clarke worked for Conflict Resolution Services Ireland (CRSI) which is based on the Falls Road and which aims to promote peaceful resolution to community conflicts through mediation.

The non-jury trial heard that in June 2018, CRSI worked closely with the Base2 crisis intervention project. Funded by the Housing Executive, the project offers support and mediation to those under threat by paramilitaries.

Crown barrister Robin Steer said that when police arrived at Clarke's home to conduct the search, she was not present — but her two teenage sons were.

During the search, Clarke was called on her mobile by one of her sons who then walked into the living room during the raid to ask where his mother's journal was.

He didn't retrieve this, but whilst searching the living room police located seven Post-it notes folded up inside an eighth note under a notebook on a bookshelf.

Revealing the notes contained the personal details of nine people, Mr Steer said at this point Clarke arrived home and told police “That's my workbook. If you just phone Base2, you will see all them people are on it. No big deal.”

Police also conducted a search of her workplace on the Falls Road where further material was seized.

This included a notebook which held the details of CRSI clients over a period from June 2017 to May 2018 and whether or not their cases had been resolved.

Mr Steer said that upon cross-referencing with the names on the Post-its, only one of the names appeared in the notebook.

Clarke was arrested and taken to Musgrave Street police station where she gave a ‘no comment’ response to all questions.

As a result of Clarke's comments about Base2 to police when her home was being searched, police also spoke to the project's practitioner who confirmed he worked with CRSI.

He was called to give evidence and said that in June 2018 a colleague who worked closely with Clarke was on maternity leave.

Under questioning by defence barrister Stephen Toal, the project practitioner was asked about a meeting he had in early June 2018 with the director of CRSI.

When asked about this meeting, the practitioner confirmed he was told that Clarke had ‘referrals’ for Base2 and that she had been trying to contact him.

At hearing.