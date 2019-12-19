Postal worker 'stole iPhone and £1k worth of Viagra', court told

A police officer said he believed he could connect Morrow to the offences while a prosecuting lawyer applied for an adjournment until January 15 for an update on the file (stock photo)

A postman lost his job after he was accused of stealing £1,000 of Viagra and an iPhone worth £1,200, a court heard yesterday.

Standing in the dock of Craigavon Magistrates Court, 34-year-old Jonathan Morrow confirmed that he understood the charges against him.

Morrow, from Drumbeg in Craigavon, was charged with two counts of theft and two counts of interfering with mail as a postal operator between a date unknown and March of this year.

He is accused of stealing an iPhone on March 27 and 1,000 sildenafil citrate tablets, commonly known as Viagra, to the value of £1,000.

Morrow's solicitor told the court that the defendant had to resign from his employment with Parcelforce due to the allegations.

A police officer said he believed he could connect Morrow to the offences while a prosecuting lawyer applied for an adjournment until January 15 for an update on the file.

Defence solicitor Philip Reid revealed: "He worked for Parcelforce and it was during the course of his employment there which this is alleged to have occurred. He was then suspended.

"He spoke to his employers who advised him to resign. He did so but has had difficulties signing on for benefits for the first three months due to resigning and he has no income at the moment."

District Judge Mark McGarrity reserved legal aid in the case and ordered Morrow to appear again on January 15.