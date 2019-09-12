Potato peeler death threats accused Richard Goodall to stand trial in Newry

A man has been sent for trial to Newry Crown Court facing charges of threats to kill two people with a potato peeler (stock photo)

A man has been sent for trial to Newry Crown Court facing charges of threats to kill two people with a potato peeler.

Richard Goodall (25), of Tirowen Drive, Lisburn, is charged with aggravated burglary with intent to steal, possession of an offensive weapon, common assault, two threats to kill and burglary in Ballymartin on April 20.

The accused previously breached his bail conditions by fleeing an address due to an alleged paramilitary attack.

Newry Magistrates Court previously agreed to bail terms for the defendant, but police had opposed his release due to "unsuitable addresses" provided.

Mr Goodall is accused of threats against two males as well as the theft of an iPad, a charger and £45 while armed with a weapon, the potato peeler.

At a preliminary enquiry at Newry Magistrates Court yesterday, District Judge Eamonn King released the defendant on bail and adjourned the case for a Crown Court trial to be arranged in October.